Mohamed Salah vs Arne Slot and the most infamous player-manager bust-ups in football history

Completing Mourinho's quartet of feuds - although we could have included a few more, of course - is his long-running battle with Luke Shaw at Old Trafford. Although the defender featured fairly regularly during 'The Special One's' time in the United hot seat, he received several rounds of public criticism.

After a 25-minute cameo during his side's 1-1 draw with Everton in April 2017, Mourinho claimed that Shaw had played with "his brain", such was the level of detailed tactical instruction he was giving on the touchline. These comments came just a few days before he questioned the player's "focus and ambition" and stated that he was a "long way behind" United's other left-back options at the time.

Mourinho's jibes did not halt after his United sacking either, as he criticised Shaw's set-piece taking while working as a pundit. The England international looked back on the pair's tricky relationship in an interview with SportBible in 2021, saying: "A lot of the things that happened between us two, sometimes he went about it in the right way. I think a lot of people will agree with that at the club.

"Our relationship wasn't the best. It was probably quite easy to see that from the outside. But one thing Jose did do was make me mentally much stronger. I think mental strength is what I would describe that period under Jose Mourinho.

"I think I felt part of the team under Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], whereas under Jose sometimes I didn't. Ole showed his belief and confidence in me. I always believed good times were coming. I stuck in and dug deep; went through a lot but came out better on the other side."