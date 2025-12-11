Mohamed Salah vs Arne Slot and the most infamous player-manager bust-ups in football history

Cristiano Ronaldo had re-established himself as the main man at Manchester United again after his surprise return in 2021, scoring 24 goals across all competitions in his first season back. It was, however, a miserable campaign for United, who slumped to a sixth-placed finish, despite the best efforts of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.
Erik ten Hag was brought in from Ajax to oversee a revolution in the summer of 2022, and it quickly became clear that Ronaldo would not be a leading figure in his plans. The Portuguese only started four of United's first 14 league games during Ten Hag's debut season, which he saw as an unacceptable situation. He made headlines for storming down the tunnel before the end of a 2-0 home win over Tottenham, but that was nothing compared to what came next.
In mid-November, Ronaldo unleashed a furious tirade against Ten Hag and United in a remarkable interview with Piers Morgan, saying he felt "betrayed" by the club. "I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me," he said when pressed on his relationship with Ten Hag. "If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you."
A few days later, the then-37-year-old left Old Trafford as his contract was terminated by mutual consent. Ten Hag eventually came out to deliver his side of the story, telling UK media: "When a player definitely doesn't want to be in this club then he has to go. The interview was the first time he said he wanted to leave. I think as a club you can't accept that. There will be consequences."
The Dutchman added in a thinly-veiled parting shot at Ronaldo: "When he is in good shape, he is a good player, and he could help us to get back and achieve the objectives we have. That is quite clear. But he wasn't."
United went on to finish third without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and end a five-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League. Ronaldo may have won the battle, but Ten Hag won the war.