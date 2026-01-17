Disaster for Mohamed Salah! Liverpool star misses penalty in shootout as Egypt lose to Nigeria in AFCON third place play-off

Salah won’t be blamed for not rushing back as quickly as he can to Anfield after a season of disappointment and criticism after a public falling out with Reds boss Arne Slot. The immediate challenge is reintegration into a Liverpool side that went 11 games unbeaten in all competitions during his absence, stabilising after a turbulent period which included a public spat where Salah accused manager Arne Slot of "throwing him under the bus". The Reds have just drawn their fourth consecutive league game, being held at Anfield by relegation-threatened Burnley.

While a line has been drawn after clear-the-air talks, it remains to be seen if he will walk straight back into the starting lineup or have to earn his spot, which may not sit well with a player who wants to start every game. But a raft of injuries, including to striker Alexander Isak, means Salah may be asked to head straight back into the squad. Salah bagged four goals and three assists in 14 Premier League appearances before leaving for AFCON, a slight drop from his prolific form in previous seasons.

The ongoing speculation about his long-term future, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2027 and links to the Saudi Pro League, adds another layer of complexity to his highly anticipated return.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!