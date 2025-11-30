Inter Miami CF v Nashville SCGetty Images Sport

MLS top scorers 2025: Lionel Messi, Sam Surridge & the race for the Golden Boot

GOAL looks at the top goal scorers in the MLS in the race for the Golden Boot.

The 2025 MLS regular season has come to a conclusion and the Golden Boot race was won by none other than superstar Lionel Messi, who continued to dazzle for Inter Miami this year.

English striker Sam Surridge and Los Angeles' Denis Bouanga also enjoyed a stellar season.    

But the story extends well beyond the top three, with a host of players having competed brilliantly in the leaderboard. Here’s an updated look at the top 10 goal scorers who battled it out for MLS’s most prestigious scoring title in 2025. 

ALSO READ:  

  • Schon wieder zweimal Messi (&#169; AFP/SID/Chandan Khanna)

    1Lionel Messi | Inter Miami | 29 goals

    Lionel Messi has been nothing less than sensational, with a goal per game, helping him in the fight to be the league's top scorer.

    He’s also made MLS history, becoming the first player to record multiple goals in five straight league matches.    

    • Advertisement

  • 2Denis Bouanga | Los Angeles FC | 24 goals

    Denis Bouanga has firmly established himself as a talismanic presence for LAFC. Known for his dynamic pace, direct runs into the box, and instinctive finishing, he often proves decisive in tight games. Bouanga pairs his scoring ability with creative flair, regularly generating chances for teammates and stepping up in clutch moments.

    His knack for creating physical mismatches and breaking defenses with speed makes him one of MLS’s most feared attackers, embodying leadership and offensive menace in equal measure.

  • Nashville SC v New York Red BullsGetty Images Sport

    3Sam Surridge | Nashville | 24 goals

    The English striker has been at the top of his game this season.   

    Sam Surridge continues to compete at the top of the Golden Boot race - his blazing form includes two hat-tricks, one coming in a 7–2 demolition of Chicago Fire. His consistency and scoring in big matches have him neck-and-neck with Messi.    

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Anders Dreyer, San Diego FC Getty Images

    4Anders Dreyer | San Diego | 19 goals

    Anders Dreyer is more than just a scorer - he’s a creator. Known for his vision, precise passing, and composure, he regularly sets up goals while contributing plenty himself.

    His well-rounded offensive game makes him a central figure in San Diego’s success and one of the most complete attackers in the league.

  • Orlando City v FC CincinnatiGetty Images Sport

    5Evander | FC Cincinnati | 18 goals

    Evander offers a rare blend of technical skill and attacking productivity. Comfortable operating between the lines, he frequently contributes to both goals and assists.

    His flair, creativity, and ability to control the rhythm of a match have made him indispensable for Cincinnati and a key name in the league’s scoring charts.  

  • Luis Suarez Inter Miami 2024Getty

    6Dejan Joveljic | Sporting KC | 18 goals

    Dejan Joveljić combines physical presence with natural finishing ability. A classic center-forward, he thrives in aerial duels and close-range situations, often popping up in the right place at the right time. 

    His work rate and positional intelligence have made him a central figure in Sporting KC’s attack.

  • Petar Musa FC Dallas 2024IMGAN

    7Petar Musa | FC Dallas | 18 goals

    Petar Musa is a tall, imposing target striker whose blend of intelligent movement, physical presence, and sharp finishing have made him a central figure in FC Dallas’s attack.

    Since joining from S.L. Benfica in a club-record transfer, Musa has delivered standout performances - including becoming the first European-born player to score a hat-trick in Dallas history and regularly earning places in MLS Player and Team of the Matchday selections - underscoring his ability to find the net and influence big moments.

  • Alonso Martinez NYCFC 2025Imagn

    8Alonso Martinez | New York City | 17 goals

    Alonso Martínez has emerged as a vital offensive spark for New York City FC. The Costa Rican forward combines intelligent movement, nimble finishing, and a flair for dramatic goals.

    Recognized with weekly MVP and Team of the Matchday honors, he earned a long-term contract extension through 2027 based on his impact, movement, and scoring instinct.

    With international experience for Costa Rica and a blend of creativity and finishing prowess, Martínez remains one of MLS’s most exciting and reliable attacking talents.

  • Inter Miami CF v New York Red BullsGetty Images Sport

    9Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting | New York RB | 17 goals

    Veteran forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting brings experience and flair to the New York Red Bulls attack. His adaptability across the front line and ability to score in a variety of ways - from headers to acrobatic volleys - make him a valuable figure in both open play and set-piece situations.

  • Chicago Fire FC v CF MontrealGetty Images Sport

    10Hugo Cuypers | Chicago Fire | 17 goals

    Hugo Cuypers has established himself as a dependable striker for Chicago Fire. With clever movement and a strong understanding of space, he frequently gets into scoring positions.

    His calm demeanor in front of goal and intelligent decision-making have helped him become a standout performer. 

  • Vancouver Whitecaps v Inter Miami CF - CONCACAF Champions CupGetty Images Sport

    11Brian White | Vancouver Whitecaps | 16 goals

    Brian White has emerged as a consistent and powerful striking presence in MLS. Since joining Vancouver Whitecaps mid‑season, he has rewritten club history by becoming the franchise’s all‑time leading goalscorer in the MLS era, and has repeatedly shown an ability to deliver in big moments.

    Known for his physicality, aerial prowess, sharp positioning, and relentlessness in the final third, White combines clutch goal-scoring with unwavering work ethic.

    Recognized multiple times by weekly and monthly MLS honors, he has secured contract extensions thanks to sustained excellence both domestically and in continental competition.

  • 12Hany Mukhtar | Nashville | 16 goals

    Hany Mukhtar is a dynamic attacking midfielder who blends vision, technical finesse, and scoring flair to shape Nashville SC’s offense.

    Comfortable drifting into pockets of space, he excels at threading incisive passes, unlocking defenses, and finishing with composure - whether supplied by teammates or creating his own opportunities. He carries a global pedigree from Europa League experiences in Austria, Denmark, and Portugal, combined with youth development at Hertha Berlin.

  • 13Martin Ojeda | Orlando City | 16 goals

    Martín Ojeda has become a vital creative force in Orlando’s midfield and attack. A versatile Argentine attacker, he blends flair and vision with an unwavering work ethic.

    Gifted both in tight spaces and open play, he excels at setting up teammates with incisive passes and intelligent off-ball movement. Occasionally capable of explosive goal-scoring bursts, Ojeda complements his finishing prowess with consistent chance creation.

  • FC Cincinnati v Columbus CrewGetty Images Sport

    14Diego Rossi | Columbus Crew | 16 goals

    Diego Rossi continues to impress with his blistering pace and sharp finishing. A constant threat on the counterattack, he can stretch defenses and exploit gaps with ease.

    His ability to make decisive runs and deliver in key moments ensures he remains among the league’s most dangerous forwards.

  • Philadelphia Union v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    15Tai Baribo | Philadelphia Union | 16 goals

    Tai Baribo has earned a reputation as one of MLS’s sharpest finishers. Whether it's a quick turn in the box or a long-range effort, he regularly demonstrates an eye for goal.

    His sharp instincts and direct playing style suit Philadelphia’s high-tempo attack, making him a constant focal point in the final third.

0