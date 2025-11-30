MLS top scorers 2025: Lionel Messi, Sam Surridge & the race for the Golden Boot

The 2025 MLS regular season has come to a conclusion and the Golden Boot race was won by none other than superstar Lionel Messi, who continued to dazzle for Inter Miami this year.

English striker Sam Surridge and Los Angeles' Denis Bouanga also enjoyed a stellar season.

But the story extends well beyond the top three, with a host of players having competed brilliantly in the leaderboard. Here’s an updated look at the top 10 goal scorers who battled it out for MLS’s most prestigious scoring title in 2025.

ALSO READ: