Michael Carrick delivers update on Lisandro Martinez after Man Utd defender misses Everton win with new injury
Martinez absent as Man Utd win
The victory on Merseyside was secured by a late strike from Benjamin Sesko, marking a remarkable run of form that has seen United pick up 16 points from a possible 18 since Carrick took over. However, the loss of Martinez, who has been a mainstay in the XI since returning from long-term ACL trouble, threatened to overshadow the performance. United sources confirmed that the defender is nursing a calf problem that could keep him out of action for up to two weeks, potentially missing the upcoming clash with Crystal Palace.
Carrick explains Martinez absence
Speaking to Sky Sports before the game, Carrick confirmed that the former Ajax man had been struck down by a fresh fitness issue during the training week: “Yeah, unfortunately he just picked up something during the week. It doesn’t seem too bad at all, but we’re just kind of working through that at the moment, so he’s not available tonight. He’s obviously done well Licha [Martinez], for us, and it’s disappointing. But Leny [Yoro] came in and did particularly well at West Ham so Leny comes in and we’ll try and move forward.”
The interim boss was keen to manage expectations but remained optimistic that the setback was not a long-term one. The manager's decision to hand Yoro a start alongside Harry Maguire ultimately smoothed over any immediate defensive cracks as the Red Devils kept a vital clean sheet, the first in an away Premier League match in almost a year.
Growing injury list at Old Trafford
Martinez joins a crowded treatment room at Carrington, with United already depleted in several key areas. Summer signing Matthijs de Ligt remains a notable absentee due to a persistent back problem, while Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu are also currently unavailable for selection. The timing is particularly cruel for Martinez, who had appeared in 15 consecutive matches across all competitions since his return in November following a devastating ACL injury 12 months ago.
The Argentine’s history of physical setbacks is becoming a concern for the United faithful, having previously undergone surgery for a foot fracture in 2023. While Carrick’s initial assessment suggested the current calf issue is minor, the medical staff will be wary of rushing back a player who has spent so much time on the sidelines recently. With the race for Champions League qualification intensifying, losing a leader of Martinez’s calibre for any length of time remains a significant blow to the club's defensive stability.
United stay unbeaten under interim boss
Despite the injury woes, the Carrick era continues to defy critics as United display a resilient edge that was often missing earlier in the campaign. The breakthrough on Monday night came via super-sub Sesko, who has carved out a reputation as a late-game specialist under the current coaching setup. The three points move United ahead of rivals Chelsea and Liverpool in the table, setting a positive tone ahead of a busy March schedule that includes a trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle.
The performance of young goalkeeper Senne Lammens also drew praise, with the Belgian shot-stopper producing several world-class saves to preserve the narrow lead. United now look forward to a visit from Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this Sunday, though they are expected to be without Martinez once again. The club's early exit from the FA Cup does provide a silver lining, as it offers a lengthy 11-day break in mid-March, which should allow the first-team squad, including Martinez, the necessary time to return to full fitness for the season's final sprint.
