David Moyes singles out 'bloody brilliant' Senne Lammens after Man Utd's narrow win at Everton as goalkeeper calms corner 'chaos'

For Michael Carrick, the performance was a testament to the character he is building within the squad. The head coach, who remains unbeaten since replacing Ruben Amorim, highlighted Lammens’ ability to act as a stabilising force during the most frantic moments of the match.

"For me a goalkeeper has to be reliable, be trustworthy," Carrick said. "Instead of creating a chaos, you want him to take the chaos away and calm things down. I think Senne does that."

The young keeper’s display also caught the eye of a club legend, as Edwin van der Sar told Lammens his handling of the intense physical pressure was a mark of a top-tier goalkeeper. The Dutchman, present at the match, spoke to the current United number one after the game on Sky Sports.

“Hi, Senne, good evening, it is Van der Sar,” he began. “Congratulations on the win, extremely important of course, and I think your role from the corners, they were horrible.

“There were eight, nine, 12 people around you, so it was a big fight. But with your age, first year in the Premier League, you’re really doing incredibly well. And you have a good save, good hands, so compliments on your all-around game. In the past [at corners], you would have only two players around you, so you had some space to come out.

“But with this, you don’t have a run-up, you have to stand there on the line with eight, nine, 12 people in front of you, so he had some great punches to clear it and good catches. Well done for your first year in the Premier League.”