Michael Carrick's first Man Utd signing already lined up as INEOS prepare to release January transfer funds

Carrick’s appointment is built on more than just nostalgia. His previous short spell as caretaker in 2021 remains a high point in recent memory for supporters. stepping in after Solskjaer’s dismissal, he remained unbeaten in three difficult fixtures: securing a vital Champions League win over Villarreal, a draw at Chelsea and a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

He departed when Ralf Rangnick arrived, but his subsequent spell in the Championship with Middlesbrough demonstrated his growth as a coach. Now, he returns with a clear remit: close the three-point gap to Liverpool in fourth place and secure Champions League football.

The urgency of the transfer business is dictated by a punishing schedule. Carrick’s second debut in the dugout will be a baptism of fire, starting with the Manchester derby against City at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. That is followed swiftly by a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal, giving the new boss little time to implement his ideas on the training pitch.

His immediate task will be to lift the mood of a squad reeling from Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Brighton. That loss confirmed that United will play just 40 games this season—their lowest total in a complete campaign since 1914-15. With the cups gone, the singular focus is the Premier League. The hope is that the arrival of Carrick, potentially followed swiftly by Neves, can provide the spark needed to save the season from total collapse.