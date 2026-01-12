Man Utd to snub Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?! New frontrunner emerges for Red Devils interim manager role after face-to-face talks

Fletcher admitted to being in the dark regarding future plans when asked again about United’s managerial situation in the wake of their 2-1 cup defeat to Brighton. He said: “I’ve had no discussions. I have to report tomorrow morning to Carrington, that is all I know. I will find out tomorrow morning. I have had zero indications. All my focus has been on this [Burnley and Brighton]. It is a massive responsibility to lead this club and I have given it my best and I am disappointed not to win a game. I think there are some good things there but ultimately it wasn’t enough. I am more disappointed than anyone.”

Fletcher added on seeing United dumped out of both domestic cup competitions at the first hurdle for the first time since 1981-82, with the Red Devils set to take in just 40 games this season - their lowest tally in 111 years: “That is where we are at. We can’t hide behind that.

“You can see that the players are fragile and they need to build themselves up because it’s up to them now – they have got to respond. Confidence is one of the most powerful things in football. When you don’t have confidence you have to dig deep – and you have to battle, grind, fight, work, win games – and then the confidence comes back.

“True character reveals itself in difficult times and we learned a lot about the players. They have to dig in, show they want to be part of Man United’s future and ultimately if you are not, I don’t think you should be here. They are experienced players, talented players and I challenge them to regroup. It’s over to them.

“Someone is going to come in and lead them, they need to make sure they have a lot to play for this season. This team is still good enough to achieve success this season but they have got to dig deep and find a way within themselves.”