Meet the USMNT: Antonee Robinson has been the team’s most consistent star - but will he be fully fit in time for the World Cup?

If there's a word to describe Antonee Robinson's career with the U.S. men's national team, it would be consistent. For the bulk of his USMNT career, Robinson has been right there in the team and he's probably been the team's most reliable player. While things often changed around him, Robinson has always been a safe pair of hands and a player who greatly lifts both the USMNT's ceiling and floor.

For the first time in his career, though, there are some questions about Robinson's place with the USMNT. Injury issues have limited him and, with the World Cup looming, uncertainty remains. Will the U.S. have the best version of Robinson this summer? It's one of the questions that will define their World Cup run.

If they do, the team will have one of the best left-backs in the world. Even if he's not 100 percent, they'll still have a pretty damn good defender. The doomsday scenario is having to manage without him but, to the player pool's credit, there are plenty of players ready to step into the limelight.

None are Robinson, and none can do what he can do, though. It's why Robinson's form and fitness remains one of the key storylines on the road to this summer as all eyes are on the Fulham star.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up next: meet Antonee Robinson

  • Antonee Robinson USMNT Colombia 10122018Mike Ehrmann

    Where he's from

    Robinson speaks with an English accent, and it's no surprise why. He was born and raised in Milton Keynes before rising through the ranks at the Everton academy to begin his professional career.

    There's always been that American connection, though. Robinson's father, Marlon, grew up in New York and went on to be a soccer star at Duke, helping the Blue Devils reach an NCAA Final in 1982. From a young age, Robinson has felt that American connection, which was strengthened during his time with the U.S. youth teams.

    While emerging in the Championship through a series of loans and a permanent move to Wigan Athletic, Robinson was also breaking through with U.S. Soccer. He earned his first cap in 2018 during the program's post-missed World Cup rebuild and hasn't looked back, proving himself as an integral piece of the team ever since.

  • Fulham FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The journey

    It's safe to say that Robinson has established himself as one of the Premier League's best left backs, which, by proxy, makes him one of the best left backs in the world. The road there was bumpy, though, to put it lightly.

    Following loan spells with Bolton and Wigan, the latter signed Robinson permanently in 2019. After shining in the Championship, the defender was set to sign with the legendary AC Milan in January 2020, only for a heart rhythm irregularity to end any hopes of a move. After getting proper medical care, Robinson then moved to Fulham that summer, where he's remained ever since, despite reported overtures from some of the Premier League's best teams over the last few years.

    Since signing with Fulham, Robinson has made 204 Premier League appearances, with 148 of those coming in the Premier League. He was named Fulham's Player of the Season in 2023-24 and U.S. Soccer's Player of the Year in 2025, although the year or so since winning that award has been difficult for the 28-year-old fullback.

  • Antonee Robinson Fulham 2025-26Getty

    Club situation

    Robinson started the 2024-25 season on a tear, providing assist after assist to solidify his place among the best in the Premier League. Then the injury issues piled up, essentially derailing his spring. He played on, but wasn't himself. He underwent knee surgery in the summer and was then eased back into the Fulham XI throughout the fall.

    The fullback is getting closer to being his old self, though. He's played in 13 matches so far this season, starting 10, as he's pushed to regain form and fitness ahead of the World Cup. There has been some drop off, as his assists aren't where they were last year, but it's easy to see Robinson's impact when he is on the field. Fulham, though, are continuing to ease Robinson in, particularly as he seemingly builds back the pace and athleticism that made him so dynamic pre-injury.

    There's still ground to make up, but there's no denying that he's a bit closer than he was just a few short months ago. That's good news for the USMNT, who have missed the defender for some time.

  • Antonee Robinson USMNTGetty

    National team history

    It might be easy to forget, simply but it has been so long since Robinson last appeared in a USMNT shirt, but the defender is an integral piece of the national team puzzle. It's why he won U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year in 2025, and it's why he'll be key in 2026 as long as he's fit.

    Since making his debut in 2018, Robinson has gone on to make 50 appearances in a USMNT kit. Four of them, of course, were at the 2022 World Cup, where Robinson was a locked-in starter in Qatar. His status didn't really chance in the years after until his injury issues robbed him of 2025, leaving him without an appearance throughout that calendar year.

    Throughout his USMNT tenure, he's been the go-to left back in key games, from World Cup and Copa America clashes to vital matches in qualifying. His performances in the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League earned him a Best XI nod, while key goals against Honduras and El Salvador helped the U.S. ultimately book their spot in the 2022 World Cup. No matter the game, big or small, the U.S. has relied on Robinson, and in turn, he's proven to be a player who can always be relied on.

  • Antonee Robinson USMNT 2024Getty

    Expectations

    It all centers around one question: Is he fit or not?

    If he is, the USMNT have a top-tier left back, one who has shown that he's capable of playing against the world's best for several years. There will be no fears and no worries with Robinson on the left side. He's a player who can defend and attack in equal measure and one who would head into this summer's World Cup already possessing the experience of playing in the world's biggest tournament.

    If he isn't, then there are questions. Mauricio Pochettino has spent the last year finding answers to those questions and, to his credit, he probably has. Max Arfsten has grown with the national team. Tim Weah and Sergino Dest could both play on that right-hand side. John Tolkin has shown flashes. The U.S. may just survive, even if Robinson isn't quite himself.

    With him, though, they're more likely to thrive, which is why Pochettino will hope Robinson is fit and in form this summer.

