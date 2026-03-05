Meet the USMNT: Antonee Robinson has been the team’s most consistent star - but will he be fully fit in time for the World Cup?

If there's a word to describe Antonee Robinson's career with the U.S. men's national team, it would be consistent. For the bulk of his USMNT career, Robinson has been right there in the team and he's probably been the team's most reliable player. While things often changed around him, Robinson has always been a safe pair of hands and a player who greatly lifts both the USMNT's ceiling and floor.

For the first time in his career, though, there are some questions about Robinson's place with the USMNT. Injury issues have limited him and, with the World Cup looming, uncertainty remains. Will the U.S. have the best version of Robinson this summer? It's one of the questions that will define their World Cup run.

If they do, the team will have one of the best left-backs in the world. Even if he's not 100 percent, they'll still have a pretty damn good defender. The doomsday scenario is having to manage without him but, to the player pool's credit, there are plenty of players ready to step into the limelight.

None are Robinson, and none can do what he can do, though. It's why Robinson's form and fitness remains one of the key storylines on the road to this summer as all eyes are on the Fulham star.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up next: meet Antonee Robinson

Previous Meet the USMNT: Christian Pulisic | Folarin Balogun| Chris Richards | Tim Ream