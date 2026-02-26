Getty
Man Utd urged to hand Harry Maguire new contract & avoid allowing England international to become a free agent
Maguire was stripped of captaincy and dropped from the team
Maguire came in for criticism on the back of being appointed club captain at Old Trafford. He became a scapegoat of sorts as collective struggles were endured on the red half of Manchester. The armband was eventually passed on to Bruno Fernandes.
A regular starting berth proved hard to come by at times, leading to inevitable transfer speculation being generated, but Maguire has always worked hard without rocking the boat and airing any frustration in public.
His commitment to the cause has been rewarded under interim head coach Michael Carrick, with Maguire figuring prominently across a six-game unbeaten run that has delivered five victories and a standing inside the Premier League’s top four.
Maguire in favour as Man Utd contract runs down
Jeers have turned into cheers again for the commanding centre-half and Bruce, who knows all about filling that position and a role as on-field leader at Old Trafford, believes it would be a mistake to part with a proven performer who will soon be celebrating his 33rd birthday.
Ex-United skipper Bruce has told the Daily Mail, with Maguire also pushing for an international recall that would allow him to bolster a collection of 64 caps: “I believe Harry has been made the whipping boy for too long. I don't think he's ever let Man United down. In that fact, he's never let England down either.
“As I said, I think he became a whipping boy for what was going on around him. I wouldn't be surprised if he gets offered a new deal. Why wouldn't you? I think centre-halves get better with age.
“I wouldn't be surprised if he went to the World Cup either. He's got good experience, he's played at the highest level, he's never let England down either. And he's given a reminder of just what he's about over the last five, six weeks in particular, if he ever needed to.”
Will Carrick be appointed on a permanent basis?
Maguire has helped United to stabilise on the back of Ruben Amorim’s sacking early in 2026, with Carrick delivering a tactical blueprint that plays to the Red Devils’ strengths - something his predecessor often failed to achieve.
Bruce added on a stop-gap appointment potentially being turned into a permanent one: “Look, he's put himself in pole position, even after six weeks. He's been quite refreshing in his way and the one thing I've said about him, he understands Man United.
“I don't mean that disrespectfully at all to anybody coming in, but you don't realise how big a club it is and how the scrutiny on you is like no other. As soon as you walk in there, you're in the spotlight; everything is analysed and he understands the club that way after playing for it for 13 years, this cool, calm demeanour that he's got.
“People getting fit, like Harry Maguire who was outstanding at Everton, [Lisandro] Martinez who didn't play, all of a sudden they're fit. Brings Kobbie Mainoo back into the team, and puts Bruno [Fernandes] in his right position at No.10.
“If you've got good players, which Man United have got, and they're comfortable in their playing position, then for me, you'd reap the rewards and he's done it fantastically well.
“[Matheus] Cunha, [Bryan] Mbeumo, Bruno and [Benjamin] Sesko, they're a threat to any team going forward. With I think the shrewd appointment of Steve Holland, they look much, much more secure defensively. I think that's the third clean sheet out of six since Michael took over, and that's good to see too.”
Man Utd fixtures 2025-26: Palace next up at Old Trafford
United, who have no cup distractions to contend with at home or abroad, will be back in action on Sunday when playing host to Crystal Palace - with that contest set to pitch Carrick against Oliver Glasner, who has been linked with a move to fill the Red Devils’ managerial hot seat.
