Man Utd make contact with Bundesliga manager as potential long-term successor to Ruben Amorim
Old Trafford chiefs sound out Bundesliga heavyweight
United have begun tentative background work on their next permanent appointment, with reports emerging from Germany that the club have made contact with Dortmund head coach Kovac. According to Sky Sport in Germany, the 54-year-old tactician has been identified as a strong candidate to fill the void left by Ruben Amorim's departure, as the club looks to transition from caretaker stewardship to a long-term solution.
The United hierarchy, specifically through technical director Christopher Vivell, maintains a "short line" of communication with Kovac. Vivell, who knows the German market intimately, is believed to be a driving force behind the inquiry. United have reportedly "inquired about Kovac’s situation," signalling that they are seriously considering him for the vacancy at Old Trafford.
Kovac is currently enjoying a robust stint with Dortmund, where his contract runs until 2027 following a recent extension. However, United’s proactive approach suggests they are casting a wide net for experienced European coaches who can bring discipline and structure back to the club. The report indicates that Kovac is firmly on the shortlist, with his disciplinarian style appealing to decision-makers looking to steady the ship after a turbulent period.
Premier League allure and the Chelsea near-miss
The allure of the Premier League remains a significant factor in Kovac’s career planning. While he is fully committed to his current role with Dortmund, sources from his inner circle suggest that a move to England is a definitive "wish target" for the future. The manager can "very well imagine" an engagement on British shores, a sentiment that will buoy interested parties like United as they seek a permanent successor.
The Red Devils are not the only English giant to have cast an admiring glance toward the former Bayern Munich boss. It has been revealed that Kovac was recently a topic of discussion at Chelsea. Following the dismissal of Enzo Maresca, the Blues internally debated the merits of appointing Kovac before moving in a different direction.
This continued interest from England’s elite highlights the high regard in which Kovac is held across the Channel. While German pundits often debate the artistic merit of his pragmatic football, his clear, results-driven approach is viewed far more favourably by Premier League executives. With Dortmund visiting England for a Champions League clash against Tottenham this Tuesday, the spotlight on Kovac is set to intensify once again.
The 'principles' that cost him the Tottenham job
Kovac’s reputation for integrity and loyalty is well-documented, evidenced by a revelation regarding a rejected approach from midweek opponents Tottenham four and a half years ago. At the time, Spurs had just parted ways with Jose Mourinho and placed Kovac at the very top of their wish list to take over the reins in North London.
The Croatian was managing Monaco at the time, having led them to the French Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain. Despite a concrete offer from Tottenham, Kovac turned them down. His reasoning was rooted in his personal principles: he wanted to fulfil his contract with Monaco and refused to jump ship mid-project.
Cruelly, the "thanks" he received for this loyalty was a dismissal from Monaco just six months later. Tottenham, meanwhile, were forced to scramble for alternatives, eventually appointing Nuno Espirito Santo. While that door closed, it demonstrated a strength of character that seemingly appeals to United’s current leadership group as they look for stable, principled leadership to guide the club forward.
Dortmund success silences the critics
For now, Kovac remains "firmly integrated" at Dortmund. His tenure has been marked by sporting success, with the club currently sitting second in the Bundesliga and well on course in the Champions League. The hierarchy at BVB clearly values his contribution, having extended his contract just six months ago to ward off potential suitors.
Despite this, the narrative surrounding Kovac in Germany often contrasts with his perception abroad. Domestic discussions frequently centre on the aesthetics of his play but this pragmatic, winning mentality is precisely what attracts interest from the Premier League.
While he has no immediate plans to break his bond with Dortmund, the prospect of seeing Kovac in a Premier League dugout seems to be a question of 'when' rather than 'if'. For United, knowing that such an experienced operator is open to the challenge provides a valuable option as they look to appoint a permanent manager to lead the post-Amorim era.
