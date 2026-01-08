That's more like it! Man Utd making up for disappointing summer transfer window with January aggression that can lift season to new heights

Christmas leftovers were still being eaten when the Red Devils unveiled Hanna Lundkvist as their first winter addition on December 27, sparking a series of vital announcements. A day later, Hinata Miyazawa, the impressive Japan international, extended her expiring contract through to 2029 and then, with the New Year still not upon us, Lea Schuller joined United in the biggest indication yet that the club means business. The Germany international arrives after scoring 103 goals in 180 appearances for Bayern Munich.
Nine points off the pace in the Women's Super League, a point outside the European places and with a Champions League play-off tie to contend with, there's plenty of work for United to do in the second half of this season. Fortunately, the club finally appears to be doing what is necessary off the pitch in order to be more successful on it.