Getty Images Sport
Man Utd willing to spend £170m+ to land THREE Casemiro replacements as Brazilian tells Red Devils to sign Newcastle star
Looking for a suitable replacement for Casemiro
This departure marks the end of an era for the Brazilian, who has been a central figure in the club's recent history but is now looking for a new adventure. The hierarchy is aware that the squad is transitioning through what could be the final campaigns of several legends, with the former Real Madrid man among them. Replacing a player of his stature and experience will not be easy, and the club's leadership is fully aware that quality comes at a steep price in the modern market. To ensure a smooth transition, the club is reportedly ready to sanction a total investment exceeding £170 million ($230m) to secure Casemiro's successors, which could see them land as many as three players.
- JOHN THYS / AFP
Newcastle duo top the Old Trafford shortlist
As reported by AS, at the very top of United’s ambitious wishlist are Newcastle United mainstays Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. Guimaraes remains a primary target despite recent injury concerns, with club sources apparently indicating that he is viewed as a foundational player for the future. Interestingly, Casemiro himself has reportedly played a role in the recruitment process by recommending his compatriot to the United board. However, a move remains complex as the Magpies are currently locked in negotiations to extend the Brazilian’s stay at St. James' Park.
Accompanying Guimaraes on the list is his Newcastle team-mate, Sandro Tonali. While the Italy international has been linked with a return to Serie A via Juventus, the Bianconeri’s financial constraints make a move to Turin unlikely. This has paved the way for United to position themselves as a leading destination. Negotiating with Newcastle will be no easy feat, however, as the Tyneside club stand firm on a lofty valuation.
The rise of Elliot Anderson and domestic alternatives
Beyond the established Newcastle stars, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has emerged as a serious candidate for a move to Manchester. United have been monitoring the creative midfielder since last summer, and his stock has risen dramatically during his time at the City Ground. Insiders at Old Trafford reportedly now view Anderson as a potential cornerstone for the present and future, noting that his reputation has seen him overtake even the likes of Jude Bellingham in certain national recognition metrics this season.
The pursuit of Anderson may hinge on Nottingham Forest’s Premier League status, but United are seemingly committed to adding his technical proficiency to their ranks. This interest aligns with the club's broader goal of signing players who understand the rigours of English football and can provide an immediate impact under Carrick’s tactical system. While informal contact has been made with representatives, the club is keeping several options on the table as they prepare to make their move.
- Getty
Wharton & Joao Gomes also on Man Utd's radar
Further down the list of potential recruits are Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes. Wharton has seen his profile skyrocket in London and is expected to leave the Eagles after the World Cup, having already drawn interest from European giants like Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City. United see him as a decent option for the base of their midfield, capable of dictating play in the way Casemiro has done throughout his trophy-laden career.
Finally, Joao Gomes remains a player of interest, particularly with Wolves currently embroiled in a relegation battle. The midfielder is reportedly holding out for a call from Old Trafford, and like Guimaraes, he is said to have the full backing of Casemiro. The veteran midfielder’s influence on the club's future recruitment remains significant even as he prepares to make his exit.
Advertisement