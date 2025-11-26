Getty/GOAL
Liverpool parade crash suspect Paul Doyle changes pleas to guilty as sentencing date set
Doyle faces jail sentence of 'some length'
According to BBC News, Doyle sobbed as he changed his pleas - for affray, dangerous driving, 17 counts of attempting to cause GBH, nine of causing GBH with intent, and three counts of wounding with intent - on the second day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court. The charges relate to 29 people aged between six months and 77 years, all of whom were there on May 26 when Doyle's attack on the parade happened in Liverpool city centre. His Honour Judge Andrew Menary KC, told Doyle it was "inevitable" he would be facing a custodial sentence of "some length". A sentencing date has been set for December 15 at the same court.
Celebrations turn to nightmares
On a day that should have been remembered for Liverpool's title celebrations, it ended up being hijacked by scenes of terror on Merseyside. A total of 50 people required hospital treatment after Doyle drove his Ford Galaxy into the dense crowd on Water Street, leading to his subsequent arrest. According to The Athletic, no explanation was given in court for his actions but more details are likely to take place when the former Royal Marine is sentenced next month.
Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald, of Merseyside Police, said it was only by "sheer luck that nobody was killed" because of Doyle's "reckless actions". And Sarah Hammond, chief crown prosecutor of the Crime Prosecution Service, described Doyle's actions as an "act of calculated violence".
"Dashcam footage from Doyle's vehicle shows that as he approached Dale Street and Water Street, he became increasingly agitated by the crowds," she said. "Rather than wait for them to pass, he deliberately drove at them, forcing his way through. Driving a vehicle into a crowd is an act of calculated violence. This was not a momentary lapse by Paul Doyle — it was a choice he made that day and it turned celebration into mayhem."
'Distressing and frightening experience'
The Judge told Doyle that he would consider "character evidence" from his defence lawyers before deciding on a verdict.
"The purpose of the delay is to ensure that everything is prepared and the court has, in writing, all the submissions that are to be made in respect of the sentencing exercise," said Menary. "In the meantime, you must remain in custody. Plainly, its is inevitable there will be a custodial sentence of some length, and you should prepare yourself for that inevitable outcome."
Officer Fitzgerald also gave a snapshot of the horror experienced on that day.
He told the court, "It is hard to forget the shocking scenes from that day. What should have been a day of celebration for the city turned into a distressing and frightening experience which we know continues to have a physical and psychological impact on many people. We know that a lot of people are still recovering from the injuries they suffered on that day and our thoughts remain with them and those that continue to be affected. We hope that the knowledge Doyle is now facing a considerable prison sentence will be able to help those affected to move on with their lives."
Liverpool release club statement
Liverpool have issued an official statement responding to the news of Doyle's change of plea, which reads: "Our victory parade last May allowed an unprecedented number of Liverpool fans to celebrate together our Premier League title win – something we were unable to do in 2020. The day of incredible joy ended in unimaginable circumstances and we hope today's conviction brings some peace to all those affected by the horrific incident. Our thoughts are with them all. We would like to thank our emergency services and partner agencies – Merseyside Police, North West and St John Ambulance Services, Merseyside Fire & Rescue – and members of the public, who responded with such bravery and compassion on the day. Their actions undoubtedly saved lives and exemplified the spirit of our city."
Doyle's sentencing nears
After what was expected to be a four-week trial, the judge discharged the jury following the change of plea from Doyle, of West Derby, Liverpool. When the sentencing takes place, during a two-day hearing on December 15 and 16, victims will have the chance to read out statements detailing how it has affected them.
