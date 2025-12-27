Liverpool legend claims club must make emergency dip into January transfer market despite £450m summer spending spree

Liverpool's Premier League title defence hasn't gone according to plan, with the Reds 10 points off league leaders Arsenal ahead of Saturday's visit from basement side Wolves. The defending champions head into the game against the out-of-sorts Midlands outfit on a three-game winning run, having followed up a Champions League victory at Inter with back-to-back league victories over Brighton and Tottenham.

Three points against Wolves will see Liverpool leapfrog Chelsea and Manchester United into fourth spot as they look to rescue what has been an underwhelming campaign, although the Blues can stay ahead of the Reds if they beat Aston Villa later on Saturday. And Carragher believes that dipping into the market is the best way for the club to enjoy a much-improved second half of the season.

Carragher pointed to City's decision to splash the cash at the turn of 2025 as reasoning behind the Reds' need to invest further next month. The Cityzens, like Liverpool, were out of the title race by the New Year, and used January as the perfect time to strengthen as they added Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Nico Gonzalez to the squad and ultimately finished the season third.