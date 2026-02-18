Getty Images
Liverpool told to ignore Real Madrid star and sign Jarrod Bowen as Mohamed Salah replacement
Salah and Liverpool's tumultuous season
Salah was voted the PFA Players' Player of the Year for 2024-25 as Liverpool ran away with the Premier League title, but they have struggled trying to defend their crown. Through 26 rounds of fixtures, the Reds sit sixth in the table, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.
Salah took home the Golden Boot last year with 29 goals, but he has scored only four times in the league so far this term. His long-term future at Liverpool was thrown into doubt back in November when he claimed his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had broken down, and though reparations appear to have been made on that front, Salah has been heavily linked with a summer exit.
Salah not solely to blame for Liverpool decline
Former Chelsea star and TV commentator Andy Townsend has claimed that Salah's form has been of concern, but the performances of his team-mates can't be ignored either.
Townsend told BOYLE Sports who offer the latest football odds: "Liverpool showed something in that second half against Manchester City. Playing towards The Kop, they started to apply pressure and squeeze City, press them to cause a few errors and back each other up. Once they start playing like that, they can still be a very good team but they’ve been too hot and cold this season.
"Let's be honest, they've had the Mohamed Salah situation before Christmas when he left to go to AFCON. He's come back now and he still hasn't got up to speed, really. I haven’t seen Mo Salah kick a ball in the way we know he can. He’s not been brilliant for some time now. Whether Mo is going to find that edge again, or if he’d even want to find that for Slot given what’s gone on, that’s another question.
"Virgil van Dijk turns 35 in July. He isn’t going to be getting any quicker or any better. That is a fact. They’ve got some real issues in that camp and in their squad.
"Florian Wirtz has had the odd half a game here and there but hasn’t come up with any sort of form that you would call world class yet. He still needs to put in a run of games where we’re all going wow, I get it now. He’s had moments so far but we haven’t seen that. Not really.
"There are others in the camp who you’d now have question marks over too. Alexis Mac Allister doesn't look the same player as he was last year. He’s only been on the edges of games in the middle of the park, seemingly unable to boss a game and control things for Liverpool like we were used to seeing.
"It's not just Salah. It's not just Van Dijk. There are other problems in that dressing room to solve too. Dominik Szoboszlai has been great. I really like Hugo Ekitike too. I think he's got every chance to be a top player at Anfield for years to come."
Liverpool should go for Bowen over Rodrygo, claims Townsend
With Salah's future up in the air, Liverpool have been linked with a number of possible successors, including Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. However, Townsend believes the Reds should instead be going after England international Bowen, who could be relegated from the Premier League with West Ham this season.
"Who can Liverpool bring in to take Mohamed Salah’s place next season? I think Jarrod Bowen would do very well for Liverpool," Townsend continued.
"I don't quite get the Rodrygo links. Clearly if you play for Real Madrid you’ve got great ability but I’ve never seen him as a Galactico.
"Jarrod Bowen would absolutely go to Liverpool and be a real threat for them from the right on that side. They’d have Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike and Jarrod Bown. They give you pace, work rate, goals and real output. That’s a frontline that has everything you could want.
"Liverpool are going to have to look at Bowen because I just don’t see Salah staying beyond this summer. Whatever's gone on at Anfield, it's just taken a bit of wind out of Mo’s sails.
"Whether it's a relationship problem or he’s just getting older, whatever it is he’s never going to be able to keep producing the numbers like he has done in the past. It just looks like Mo is now running out of steam and there’s no shame in that. It’s just football. It’s part and parcel of getting older. Mo’s best days are behind him and they’ve got to replace him."
What comes next for Salah?
Should Salah depart Liverpool this summer, he is expected to leave Europe altogether. Reports claim he has already held talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, though a move to Major League Soccer can't be ruled out.
