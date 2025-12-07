Liverpool's Mo Salah replacement?! Reds eyeing Bradley Barcola swoop as they prepare to rival Arsenal for PSG ace

Salah only signed a two-year contract extension at Anfield earlier in the year after playing a starring role in Liverpool's title triumph. Indeed, the Egyptian forward scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists for the Reds last season, and was duly rewarded with a new deal.

However, Salah has struggled to match last season's exploits having scored four goals and provided two assists in his opening 13 league outings. And having started the last three games on the bench, the 33-year-old is now tipped to leave the club next month.

Salah was heavily critical of head coach Arne Slot in the wake of Saturday's 3-3 draw at Leeds having claimed he's been "thrown under the bus" and intends to say farewell to the club's fanbase when Liverpool face Brighton next weekend. "I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season," Salah said after the six-goal thriller at Elland Road.

"Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame."