Lucia Kendall is a Lionesses star in the making! Winners and losers after midfield starlet again makes her mark while Chloe Kelly runs into more bad luck in England's final camp of 2025

After being the star of the show at Euro 2025, Chloe Kelly's luck just isn't in so far this season. It felt like she was going to come into this campaign with plenty of momentum, after that tournament and the superb end to 2024-25 she enjoyed at Arsenal. But having seemingly come through a period where she was nursing a knee problem, the winger limped off in the early stages of Tuesday's win with a problem that seemed to affect that same knee.

"She felt something with her knee that didn’t feel right. She could walk but it just didn’t feel right," Wiegman explained after the game. "For her, it’s sad because she had a start and she was playing and then she had to go off. Of course, you want to be available at all times and you don’t want to have those niggles, but that’s just the way it is now and what she has to sort out is: What is it? And just assess that and try to get back as soon as possible and get consistency. That’s what she wants too, but you have to take it as it is."

With just three starts for Arsenal this term, Kelly has not had the rhythm she needs to be at her best so far in 2025-26. This latest setback isn't going to help her in her quest to get there, either.