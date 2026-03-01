Getty Images Sport
'Not acceptable' - Liam Rosenior vents frustration over Chelsea's 'deep-lying' disciplinary issues after recording ninth red card of season in Arsenal loss
Behind Chelsea’s red card habit
The match was decided by fine margins, with Jurrien Timber’s 66th-minute header proving to be the winner after Piero Hincapie’s own goal had cancelled out William Saliba’s opener. However, Neto’s quick-fire double booking for dissent and a professional foul left the visitors stranded. Speaking after the final whistle, ex-Chelsea forward Sutton expressed his disbelief at the lack of composure shown by the Portugal international, reflecting a wider frustration with the squad's inability to keep 11 men on the pitch.
Rosenior demands immediate culture shift
Rosenior has vowed to try and "get to the bottom" of Chelsea disciplinary problems quickly as he seeks to steer the club to Champions League qualification. "We need to do something [about our discipline], for sure. I need to speak to the coaching staff, the staff around the club, the players, because it's not acceptable," Rosenior told reporters. "Especially the last two games, we've caused our own issues, even here against a very good team. You can see there's a lot of good in our play. There's a lot of good technically, tactically, the quality of our play. But if we don't eradicate this, it's going to be the thing that costs us."
The manager was quick to point out that the issue is not something that can be solved simply by hitting players in the pocket. He added: "You can fine players. It's not about the punishment. It's about finding the reason why. I don't think Pedro Neto today or Wes Fofana last week would have in that moment been thinking about, if I get a red card, I'm going to get fined. It's a focus and a concentration thing that we need to get right. I know the record of the club is not great from the start of the season, and now it's getting bad. We had 10 games when I was in where we didn't have these issues, but we've had two in two games. There's something deep-lying that we need to get to the bottom of."
Captain James calls for internal review
Club captain Reece James also highlighted the severity of the situation, acknowledging that the frequency of these incidents is hampering Chelsea's ability to compete at the highest level. James admitted that while the team shows flashes of quality, the recurring nature of the red cards is a significant hurdle. He noted that the variety of players involved suggests a systemic issue rather than the fault of a single individual, making it harder for the coaching staff to pin down a solution during training sessions.
James explained the situation honestly to Sky Sports: "We’ve spoken about it, it’s come up a number of times, every time it’s someone different, not the same player. Internally we need to review and keep improving. It’s a problem, we are playing in the toughest league in the world, you play against top or bottom 11 v 11 it’s tough, 11 v 10 is even harder no matter who you are playing. I have no doubt in the team and staff, it didn’t go our way today but we need to regroup and go again."
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for Chelsea?
After Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, which dropped them to sixth place with 45 points, they will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.
