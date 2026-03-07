Liam Rosenior praises 'magnificent and brave' Wrexham but insists decisive VAR calls on red card and disallowed goal were 'correct'

Speaking after the final whistle, the Chelsea boss did not hold back in his assessment of a pulsating FA Cup tie that saw Wrexham twice take the lead through Sam Smith and Callum Doyle. The Premier League giants needed a late Josh Acheampong strike to force the game into extra-time, especially after Pedro Neto agonisingly hit the crossbar in the dying moments of normal time.

Rosenior stated: "That's every reason why the FA Cup is what it is. I think they were magnificent. Magnificent in their energy, and how brave they were in the press, and how they played. Then we had to be at a high, high level. We were pushed all the way by very good team. You've got to show character as well. "

Asked about his team's inability to take control of the game earlier, he said: "We have control, and we need to find a way to get the game managed better. But in these cup ties, when there's emotion, you can feel the emotion of the game. They're very difficult games to play in. We won't be the only team in the Premier League in this round to find it difficult against lower-level opposition. We need to find a way. But also, what's that? I think 15 games, 10 wins now. It's not a bad place to be. So we just need to keep working. We need to recover. We've got a big game on Wednesday. We need to start preparing for that."