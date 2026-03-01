Liam Rosenior reveals Chelsea can't play the way he wants in surprise admission ahead of Arsenal clash

Speaking to Chelsea official website, Rosenior explained that his hands are tied by the current conditioning of the group and the timing of his arrival mid-season. "It's okay in your mind to say, 'I want to play this way,' but you have to tailor that to the players and their experiences and where they are at this stage of the season.

"You can't just come in and completely change their training schedule or what they're used to because they'll get injured. There's a lot that goes into it, so this is a longer-term thing for me to address."

The manager’s pragmatism is rooted in a desire to avoid a medical room crisis, even if it means delaying the full implementation of his high-energy blueprint. "Fatigue is a natural occurrence of being a professional footballer. It’s about overcoming those moments when you are tired and making sure you look after yourself, and that the training levels and loads are correct. At the moment, my focus and the way we've worked is game by game; what's best for these players to win and what's best for us to win each game. That's how it's going to be until the end of the season," he added, tailoring his tactics to the specific needs of the squad.