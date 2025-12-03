This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LEGO World Cup 2026 set LEGO
Renuka Odedra

LEGO & FIFA team up for 2026 World Cup: Fans can now build football’s ultimate prize

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and this time, fans won’t just watch history being made, they’ll be able to build a piece of it.

LEGO and football fans - you're going to be ecstatic about this collab, because FIFA and LEGO have come together to launch a stunning new trophy set for the World Cup 2026. It's going to bring creativity and fun into the world of football like never before, for fans of all ages, and we're pretty excited about it. 

Ahead of the tournament, the LEGO Group will unveil a special product portfolio to celebrate football’s biggest stage, with the first product announced as the iconic FIFA World Cup official trophy. 

Launching in March 2026, the detailed replica of world football’s ultimate prize allows fans to bring home a golden piece of the tournament’s magic and display their passion for football ahead of next summer’s biggest global sporting event.

LEGO x World Cup 2026 set close up LEGO

The impressive trophy, made of 2,842 LEGO pieces, includes a hidden scene which can be opened via a pullable slip in the upper globe section. Inside the set, there is the 2026 World Cup logo as well as an exclusive branded minifigure holding a mini–FIFA World Cup trophy toy. 

A printed plaque underneath the base lists all the winning teams of the World Cup trophy since 1974, adding a collectable and historical aspect to the set. The trophy also uses two different gold elements – drum-lacquered bricks and moulded gold pieces. This is the first time this many gold-coloured pieces have been used in a LEGO set.

LEGO X WC 26 trophy set box LEGO

Legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos, who won the FIFA World Cup for Brazil in 2002, said: "Winning the FIFA World Cup was one of the most incredible moments of my life, and I’ll never forget what it felt like to hold that trophy. I know we couldn’t have achieved it without our amazing fans and what this trophy means to them. 

Now, with the LEGO World Cup Trophy set, fans can create their own version and bring that magic home. This isn’t just about building a trophy; it’s about sharing the love of football with family and friends.”

The trophy set is now officially available for pre-order on the LEGO website.

Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.

