Jesse Lingard the journeyman? Ex-Man Utd star in talks over another unlikely transfer after FC Seoul exit

Lingard's career has seen him play for a host of clubs including Manchester United, West Ham and Nottingham Forest. The midfielder has also come in for criticism at times but told Sky Sports last month that it no longer bothers him.

"In life, in general, outside football, inside football, there is always going to be tough times mentally when you are not playing well and you are getting stick from fans. Sometimes you have to go through that and learn and I have learnt through all of that and now I am at a point where I don’t care what anyone says, I don’t care what anyone thinks - at the end of the day they are just words. I don’t listen to any negative stuff," he said.

"The majority of the stuff is positive and everyone I have met since being in Manchester has been positive so, for me, I like to be a good guy, put smiles on people’s faces, be the bubbly guy but when it is time to work, I work. I think that’s been misconstrued over the years because people think he messes about a lot and stuff. They say he is always dancing, of course I am going to dance - I love a good dance in the right place and the right time. But when I am on the training pitch and on a game day, it is 100% work mode."