January or World Cup window? Transfer prediction for Ireland’s 'cult hero' Troy Parrott as the Boys in Green dream of reaching first global gathering since 2002
Purple patch: How Parrott fired Ireland into World Cup play-offs
The Boys in Green have earned themselves a shot at securing tickets to FIFA’s flagship event in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer. A dramatic end to their group stage campaign has seen Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side land a play-off berth.
Former Tottenham striker Parrott fired them to that point, with the 23-year-old frontman hitting a personal purple patch at the perfect time. He bagged a brace in a thrilling 2-0 victory over Portugal in Dublin that saw five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo sent off for the first time in his international career.
Parrott, who is now on the books of Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, went on to net a hat-trick in a final showdown with Hungary - with that treble being completed in the 96th minute - and there is talk of him attracting interest from Premier League sides. The likes of Leeds, West Ham and Wolves are all said to be mulling over their options.
Transfer talk: Parrott linked with Premier League return
Asked about Parrott’s heroics and whether he could soon be on the move, ex-Ireland international Carr - speaking in association with Thunderpick - told GOAL: “Amazing! Fair play to him. He’s had a lot of loans where it hasn’t worked out. He’s found something at Alkmaar that just clicked, so his confidence is very high - which you can see now.
“He’s a threat. Evan Ferguson will be back, so the manager will have a decision. But Troy has earned it. He scored five goals in two games, a hat-trick away from home - don’t know the last time that happened. He’s a threat. He’s a different player to Evan Ferguson, for me he’s completely different. It’s good now because it’s been a while since the Irish team had to pick up front, we haven’t had that. It’s good for the competition.
“Hopefully he keeps going at Alkmaar and keeps the form up. He’s turned himself into a cult hero, brilliant. He’s worked at it, kept going and didn’t give up, and now he’s in a really good position. I think he will have offers. Whether that is in January, I don’t think so, probably the end of the season. But it would be nice to get to a World Cup, and then it all opens up for him.”
Who will Ireland face in the 2026 World Cup play-offs?
Ireland have been placed in Path D of the European World Cup play-off section. They will face Czechia at the semi-final stage, with either Denmark or North Macedonia to come on home soil if they can progress beyond that point.
Quizzed on that draw, Carr said: “I think it’s a good one. I think it could have been a lot worse. I’m not saying it’s easy, but I think the manager will be pretty happy with it. It will still be difficult. Any game that you are getting into now, there is a World Cup spot on the line.
“We play away against Czechia, a tough game. People are already thinking we will play Denmark at home, but you need to get through. The difference now is they are going into it with other teams fearing them a bit. With the last two results, it has given the country a lift, the team a lift because it was on a low. They have proved that they can do it, they can match anyone. Going to Hungary was one of those nights, but you need that bit of luck. Unbelievable result, one of the best in a long time in Irish football. I was at the Portugal game at home as well. There is a good feeling. Confidence will be very high. The break to the next game in March is a little unfortunate, because it will feel like a long time ago since you played that game, but it’s there for them.
“If they get through, I think Denmark will beat North Macedonia. Denmark are a very good team. There are two tough games, so take it one at a time. Going away to Czechia, it’s only a small stadium - 19,000 and there will be a thousand Ireland fans. They need to get through it. The confidence will be very high and they are going into games with a lot more positivity now they have shown that they can do it. Portugal and Hungary were unbelievable results.”
Added motivation: Ireland will have eyes on World Cup draw
Ireland did grace European Championships in 2012 and 2016, but have failed to qualify for a major tournament since then and are looking to bring a 24-year barren run on the World Cup front to a close.
Ahead of facing Czechia, they will be among the interested observers when the group stage draw for next summer’s finals takes place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC on Friday - with it likely that added incentive to qualify will be delivered there.
