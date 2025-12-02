Getty Images Sport
Jamie Vardy's Italian breakfast revealed as Cremonese head coach admits former Leicester star's diet is being embraced
Vardy enjoying life in Italy
Vardy has already adjusted to life in Italy as he scored his first Serie A brace in Cremonese's dominating 3-1 victory over Bologna in the Serie A on Sunday. The defeat ended Bologna's 12-game unbeaten run in a rain-soaked encounter at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. Martin Payero opened the scoring for Cremonese before Vardy doubled his team's lead in the 35th minute. Riccardo Ordolini's penalty goal at the stroke of half-time helped Bologna reduce the margin, but the ex-England star completed his brace and sealed a crucial win for the side as he scored in the 50th minute. Vardy has scored four times in the Serie A this season.
Vardy's breakfast in Italy revealed
Cremonese boss Davide Nicola recently changed the single menu at the club, so players of different ethnicities and nationalities can have food of their choice and remain satisfied. Vardy is known to have cheese and ham omelettes with beans on the side from his time in Leicester and the veteran striker reportedly is still having the same food as the first meal of the day.
Speaking to reporters, Nicola said: "We now have individualised breakfasts and lunches. “There is no longer a single menu for everyone. Cultures are different, needs are different, and so are allergies. Each player has their own personal menu, there’s not even need to monitor these things because they’re part of the players’ lifestyle."
He added: "Jamie is a point of reference for us. As a coach, I can only say that great champions are incredibly simple people. They already know what they must do and how they must do it. They never show attitudes that aren’t constructive to the team. A champion differs from an ordinary player not only because he has immense qualities on the pitch, but also because he has the spirit and awareness of what he represents. A true champion never gets his attitude wrong. He’s very self-confident and light-hearted, someone who always trains. “He has his habits, but he came here with the mentality of making himself available."
Vardy found similarity in Italy and UK weather
After scoring his first Cremonese brace in a rain-soaked match, Vardy told reporters: "I think we were just missing a bit of rain - this is a typical midweek in the UK. The most important thing was getting the three points and keeping that progress going. It's another step in the right direction. It's all about commitment and wanting what's best for the club. Everyone's on that same page and everyone's pushing forward to make sure that, come the end of the season, it will have been a successful year."
Nicolas later said on Vardy: "Great players are easy to handle as they know what they're supposed to do - and they know how to do it. That's how he is - he's comfortable with who he is, good humoured. He came here with the mentality of making himself available for the team."
Vardy learning Italian
Seems like Vardy is loving his life in Italy and he wants to mingle more with the local crowd to feel at home there. Accordingly, he is learning the Italian language, as he told Sky Sports Italia recently: "I only know the basics, good morning, thank you, numbers, but I’ll be taking lessons as of next week, so hopefully that will start the bringing on the language a bit more. I have to learn, as my kids are learning, and I can’t have them learning it before me, otherwise they’ll be taking the mickey out of me!"
With Cremonese now sitting 11th on 17 points after 13 games, the mood around the club is one of cautious optimism. Avoiding relegation would trigger a one-year contract extension to the summer of 2027 for Vardy, something that suddenly looks plausible. They sit seven points clear of the relegation zone, a comfortable position for a newly-promoted side. Cremonese return to the Stadio Giovanni Zini on December 7 to face Lecce.
