Celia Balf

'It's a great catalyst for next summer' - USWNT legend Alex Morgan says 2026 World Cup can drive 2027 Women's World Cup forward

Morgan spoke with GOAL as a part of U.S. Soccer's new partnership with Henkel and shared why she believes the upcoming World Cup will be a significant moment for women's soccer as well.

Before sold-out stadiums, sipping tea celebrations, and the millions of young girls wearing the No. 13 jersey, Alex Morgan was simply a fast kid from Southern California with parents who didn't know a thing about the sport that she was born to play.

Over the next decade and then some, she became one of the biggest figures in women's soccer - helping lead the U.S. women’s national team to two FIFA Women’s World Cup championships and a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Morgan’s career spanned 224 international appearances with 123 goals for the USWNT, while her club resume included titles with the Western New York Flash and Portland Thorns, a UEFA Women’s Champions League crown with Lyon, and the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot with San Diego Wave FC.

Now retired and seeing the sport from a different vantage point, Morgan believes the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup in the United States could spark something even bigger.

"I'm excited for what can come of this World Cup; in the dreams and the passion that this can spark from so many little girls and boys around the country, and opportunities, and the increase of those for girls and boys in the sport of soccer," Morgan told GOAL.

  • Alex MorganGetty

    'It can change the trajectory of their life'

    That outlook is part of why Morgan has partnered with Henkel, which recently became an official partner of U.S. Soccer. The collaboration centers on the campaign “Winning Starts at Home,” highlighting the everyday routines and communities that shape athletes long before the bright lights of a stadium.

    "As an investor of women's sports teams and leagues, it's great to see how many girls are just so excited to watch sports live and how it can change the trajectory of their life by seeing the confidence of people and athletes," Morgan explained.

    Retired from professional soccer since 2024, Morgan has stepped into a new chapter as a business owner, investor, and advocate - including becoming a minority investor in the San Diego Wave, the very club she helped build.

    She’s also a mother of two. Morgan's story was never just about scoring goals; it was about changing the game - and making sure the next generation inherits a bigger one.

    'I'm excited for this World Cup because I don't think that it's going to spark this passion for boys only," she said.

  • San Diego Wave v Houston DashGetty Images Sport

    'Each time the bar has grown'

    Being on the other side of the game has been a natural adjustment. Morgan loves nothing more than being a fan. She's not just a frequent face in the crowd at women's soccer matches, but shows up for other sports too — from Unrivaled basketball in New York City to Olympic hockey games in Milan.

    This summer, though, she’ll have a different set of events circled on her calendar.

    Morgan says she plans to attend every U.S. men's match at the 2026 World Cup, eager to experience the tournament from the stands rather than the pitch.

    "It's having the opportunity for girls to see these global icons and know there is a pathway for girls to become something equal to that."

    As Morgan reflects on the tournaments she has played in, attended and watched, one thing stands out: soccer just keeps getting bigger.

    "I look at just the history of the Women's World Cups and the growth of that, and you know, I started to be a part of that in 2011, in Germany. I saw the growth. Then in Canada, in France, and in Australia and New Zealand. And each time the bar has grown, both from the host country, each country that has a team there, and from FIFA."

    The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup will mark another leap forward, expanding from 32 teams to 48 and increasing the tournament to 104 matches — the largest World Cup ever staged.

    Morgan believes that momentum will carry forward into the women’s game, with Brazil hosting the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

    "I think that Brazil hosting it is going to be, is going to be amazing. You know, FIFA has, is going to have so much [of an] emphasis on the women next summer, just as they have the men this summer...Opportunities for girls and boys, like in the sport and and the just the fan bases, I think for both men's and women's soccer at the professional level, can only go up from from here."

  • United States v Canada- 2024 SheBelieves CupGetty Images Sport

    'I'm the biggest fan of the women's and the men's teams'

    For Morgan, supporting both sides of the sport has always felt natural.

    "First and foremost, I'm the biggest fan of the women's and the men's teams, so I just want to show up in the way that a lot of former players have shown up for me," Morgan said. "In the way that you know, Abby Wambach flew across the country to be with me for my U.S. retirement game last year. Those things matter so much."

    "I was never able to win, like a World Cup or the Olympics without the support from communities, without the support from my family, without, you know, those like daily rituals and routines. So as I look at that, like I want to be a fan of the teams. I want to show up in that way."

  • 'It's a great catalyst for next summer'

    As the tournament approaches, Morgan is already thinking about what it might spark beyond this summer.

    "As much as we want the focus to be on the men for this summer, it's a great catalyst for next summer, for the women," Morgan said. "So in what way can we show up and have viewing parties, have spaces for women as well, and be able to, like, start that storytelling as we go into next summer's World Cup?"

    For Morgan, the biggest moments in soccer may happen in stadiums - but the foundations of those moments are built long before kickoff.

    Often, they start at home.

