Inter Miami vs NYCFC player ratings: Lionel Messi marches to first MLS Cup as Tadeo Allende steals the show with hat-trick in rout

It wasn’t Messi’s most prolific performance - but it didn’t have to be. His teammates did the heavy lifting, especially Allende, who tied the MLS postseason record for goals with a hat trick.

NYCFC opened the contest at Chase Stadium just as they have throughout the postseason: compact, taking away space, and looking to counter. It worked for the first 10 minutes, before the Herons’ attack finally sparked. Messi created a clear-cut chance from a set piece, finding Jordi Alba at the back post, only for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese to block the header. Four minutes later, the breakthrough came.

Allende received a perfectly weighted pass in the box and made no mistake with a diagonal finish to put Miami up 1-0. Eight minutes after that, he was back again. Alba spotted Allende charging toward goal from 25 yards out and lofted a gorgeous long ball over the top, which the striker headed home. Inter Miami looked to be cruising, but NYCFC hit back in the 37th minute as lax defending allowed Justin Haak to nod in a set-piece header.

Miami turned ruthless after the break. Mateo Silvetti finally came alive following a quiet first half, coolly slotting home off a Messi assist - the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s lone goal contribution of the night. Alba followed with an outrageous backheel to set up Telasco Segovia, and Allende added his third to restore Miami’s four-goal cushion and put the game out of reach.

The win ensures Inter Miami will host MLS Cup against the Western Conference finalists, the Vancouver Whitecaps.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium....