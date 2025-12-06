Messi, RDP, Inter MiamiGetty
Inter Miami player ratings vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Lionel Messi assists Rodrigo De Paul on game-winner to add first MLS Cup to legendary career

Lionel Messi delivered a moment of magic to secure Inter Miami their first MLS Cup title, ending a two-and-a-half-year wait to lift the league's biggest prize.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Andres Cubas learned what opponents of Lionel Messi have been tormented by for over two decades. It only takes one moment for the legendary Argentine to effectively put an end to a match. 

Messi capitalized on an errant pass from the Vancouver Whitecaps' star defensive midfielder and in a split second, delivered an incredible, perfectly-weighted killer pass on a plate to a forward charging Rodrigo De Paul, who converted with ease in front of a roaring supporter's section at Chase Stadium to put Miami ahead 2-1. With Vancouver denying Messi space, the scoring chances that are typical for the forward weren't on the table. But it didn't matter; time after time, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner punished them with his passing, helping secure Inter Miami's first title with a 3-1 victory. 

Messi didn't take long to have his impact felt. Within the opening 10 minutes, he weaved through two Vancouver defenders to find Tadeo Allende in space. The forward then squared a way a ball into the penalty area, which Edier Ocampo unfortunately converted into a own goal for the Herons in their opener. Vancouver made things interesting in the second half, though. Inter Miami had no answers for Emmanuel Sabbi on the flank and Canadian international Ali Ahmed took advantage of a goalkeeping lapse from Rocco Rios-Novo to level in the 60th minute. From that moment, it looked as if Thomas Muller and Co. would have the greater impetus in the match. Jesper Sorensen's side largely dominated possession against the home side, with 65 percent of the ball. Yet, just 10 minutes later, Messi delivered the game's defining moment. 

But Inter Miami weren't done yet. Allende, who entered the game tied for the postseason goal-scoring record with eight, would break it to ensure the victory for Javier Mascherano's side in extra time. And of course, it was Messi who again delivered the assist. The match also served as a fitting end for the careers of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who are both retiring after this season.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium....

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Rocco Rios-Novo (5/10):

    Brilliant first half, painful second. Novo made some critical point-blank saves in the opening 45 minutes as Vancouver chased the game, but let Ali Ahmed's chance slip through his fingertips on a must-save chance. 

    Ian Fray (8/10):

    Far and away, Inter Miami's best defender on the day, with x defensive contributions. He largely kept Ahmed and Muller at bay at times, but he'll rue his positioning on the goal Miami conceded. 

    Noah Allen (6/10):

    Largely quiet outing for the usually effective Herons' defender. He did make some key clearances, though, especially with Vancouver having the lion's share of possession. 

    Sergio Busquets (5/10):

    Outside of a brilliant pullback move in the first half, he was more of a liability playing at center back than he was an asset. Struggled to be his accurate best when it came to what he does best, too, connecting on a low by his standards at 78 percent. 

    Maximiliano Falcon (6/10):

    Erratic, but weirdly effective at the same time. Falcon channeled his inner David Luiz, at times reckless with his positioning, but also winning the ball at key moments up the pitch as Miami struggled to retain possession. 

    Jordi Alba (4/10):

    Was tormented multiple times by Emmanuel Sabbi,  with the Spaniard not able to stay in front of the pacey American winger. With Alba having to constantly play catch-up, it likely played a factor in his ineffectiveness on the other end of the pitch. He was abnormally inaccurate with his passing, connecting on just 78 percent of his attempts and didn't create a single chance. Not a memorable game for arguably the best attacking left back in football history. 

    Midfield

     Baltasar Rodriguez (4/10):

    Ineffective. Ran 57 minutes of cardio before being pulled off. 

    Rodrigo De Paul(8/10):

    Let's be fair, the high rating is largely a participation award here, but the star Argentine midfielder didn't fluff his lines when Messi delivered an all-world pass. Otherwise, by De Paul's high standards, Vancouver largely curtailed his effectiveness. The goal changed everything. 

    Mateo Silvetti (5/10):

    Didn't offer much, but he was largely kept on due to being one of Miami's fastest players. Was removed in the 78th minute for Yannick Bright as Mascherano wanted to preserve a 2-1 advantage. 

    Attack

    Lionel Messi (10/10):

    This was the Messi show, despite not having many chances. He played a composed game and masterfully made his impact felt by being a facilitator. He played a role in all three goals for Miami, assisting the final two. Miami doesn't win this game with Messi's performance Saturday. He was that good. 

    Tadeo Allende (9/10):

    The owner of MLS's postseason scoring record with nine goals, continues to be an underrated cog for the Herons. It will be interesting to see if the team is able to keep the Celta loanee for next season. 

  • Subs & Manager

    Telasco Segovia (6/10):

    Was stronger than Rodriguez, but that isn't saying much. Provided an injection of pace and spacing. 

    Yannick Bright (6/10):

    Brought on to keep the lead intact and did his job. 

    Marcelo Weigandt(NA):

    Came on to relieve Fray. Played one minute. 

    Javier Mascherano (8/10):

    Really grew into his own this postseason and showed he is a young manager on the rise. Unlike earlier in the season, he was unafraid to make adjustments where needed. He had unbelievable pressure this season and more than delivered on sky-high expectations. This could be the start of lenghty and potentially successful coaching career for the former Barcelona star

