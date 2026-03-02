Goal.com
Inter Miami player ratings vs Orlando City: Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia fuel four-goal second half outburst in comeback win

With their backs against the wall, the defending MLS Cup champions responded in a big way.

Sunday night in Orlando was pure Jekyll and Hyde from Inter Miami. The first half was flat and fragile, reminiscent of their 3-0 season-opening loss to Los Angeles FC. The second was electric - a Lionel Messi-led surge that turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 statement.

Messi leveled it at 2-2 with a strike from distance after finding a pocket of space. Segovia assisted both of those finishes before scoring the go-ahead himself in the 85th minute. Moments later, Orlando City midfielder Colin Guske was sent off, and Messi buried the ensuing free kick, effectively finishing off an Orlando City team that didn’t know what hit them.

This wasn’t a perfect Inter Miami performance. The defense remains a concern, particularly after a shaky first half. Dayne St. Clair and German Berterame, the two big offseason signings, have both struggled. For all their star power, Miami look flawed. 

But, just as they did last season, those lows don't really matter because the highs are so high. This may not have been the perfect Inter Miami game, but it was the perfect showcase of what Inter Miami can do as they went from poor to unstoppable in the blink of an eye to earn three much-needed points.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Inter&Co Stadium...x

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Dayne St. Clair (4/10):

    Got a hand to Orlando's opener and probably needs to keep that out. Could have maybe done better on the second, too. Not the start he would have wanted with his new club, although he did get better as the game wore on.

    Noah Allen (4/10):

    Struggled to get up to speed throughout the first half. Was taken off to start the second as Inter Miami switched up the tactics.

    Micael (5/10):

    Didn't look in sync with the rest of the defense, particularly Allen, throughout the first half. Was better after the formation switch.

    Maxi Falcon (5/10):

    Could have reacted a little bit quicker to Orlando's second goal. Not nearly solid enough defensively during the first 45, but like Micael, was much improved in the second.

    Facundo Mura (6/10):

    There were moments where he got into good attacking positions, but he never actually threatened.

    Midfield

    Rodrigo de Paul (5/10):

    Bad turnover and bad defending on the opening goal. Was frequently frustrated, leading to a sequence that saw Messi tell him to calm down a bit.

    Yannick Bright (6/10):

    Had one scary moment where he misjudged a ball in the air, but was otherwise decent.

    Telasco Segovia (9/10):

    Assisted Miami's first two goals, and even though the scorers did most of the work, he surely played his part. Made no mistake on his own finish, passing the ball right into the back of the net to effectively end the game.

    Tadeo Allende (7/10):

    Every time Messi found him, he was able to create danger. Did vital work on that right-hand side, despite being overshadowed by the goalscorers.

    Attack

    Lionel Messi (9/10):

    When Miami need a moment of magic, who else is going to provide it? He only needed half a yard of space to get his first goal and then tucked in a free kick for his second. Despite how great the finishes were, it was no surprise to anyone that he provided them.

    German Berterame (5/10):

    Totally absent from almost everything Miami was doing. Clearly still needs some time to adjust to his new surroundings because he was disconnected from the attack again.

    Subs & Manager

    Mateo Silvetti (7/10):

    Talk about an immediate impact. Scored just three minutes after coming on to get Miami right back into it. There's no denying how much better they were after Silvetti came into the game.

    Gonzalo Lujan (N/A):

    Came in to the game in stoppage time to cruise towards the finish.

    Javier Mascherano (7/10):

    Got it all wrong in the first half but got it all right in the second. Credit to him for making the necessary adjustments to get his team into the game.

