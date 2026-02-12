AFP
'Inclusive and welcoming club' - Man Utd release statement following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's controversy
Ratcliffe's rant
Ratcliffe took aim at the state of the United Kingdom in an astonishing rant that prompted an intense backlash from multiple figures both within football and outside of it.
Ratcliffe said: "You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it? I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people."
Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Ratcliffe's comments "offensive and wrong" and told the Manchester United co-owner to apologise. Burnham also spoke out about Ratcliffe's words, describing them as "inaccurate, insulting and inflammatory" and calling on the 73-year-old to retract his comments.
United's stand
Ratcliffe has now issued a statement that reads: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth."
That could be termed as a non-apology given the passivity of his voice in the statement, but United have now issued a much stronger statement.
They said: "Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club. Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home. ince launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.
"We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign. They are reflected in our policies but also in our culture and are reinforced by our holding of the Premier League's Advanced Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard.
"Over the course of this season, we have participated in events and initiatives at our men's and women's games marking mental health, LGBTQ+ inclusion, No Room for Racism, violence against women and girls and homophobic chanting. We have also celebrated our supporters' clubs' events, including our Disabled Supporters' Association's Christmas Party and our Jewish Supporters' Club's Chanukah event.
"In the weeks and months ahead, we will be supporting further initiatives in these areas. This all sits alongside the incredible work which the Manchester United Foundation undertakes in and around Manchester on a daily basis.
"Manchester United reflects the unity and resilience of all the communities we are so privileged to represent. We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride."
United face FA review
The FA are now reviewing Ratcliffe's comments to see if there has been a rule breach, according to The Athletic. FA rules state that "participants" - which would include Ratcliffe as a director of Manchester United - must act in the best interests of the game and avoid improper or disreputable conduct.
Andy Burnham said in an official statement released on social media: “These comments go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood: a place where people of all races, faiths and none have pulled together over centuries to build our city and our institutions, including Manchester United FC. Calling for curbs on levels of immigration is one thing; portraying those who come here as a hostile invading force is quite another. It is inaccurate, insulting, inflammatory and should be withdrawn.
“Footballers who have arrived from all over the world to play in Greater Manchester have enhanced the life of our city-region, as have the many people working in Greater Manchester's NHS and other essential services and industries.
“We appreciate their contribution as a city-region famous for the warmth of our welcome. If any criticism is needed, it should be directed towards those who have offered little contribution to our life here and have instead spent years siphoning wealth out of one of our proudest institutions.”
What comes next?
United are going well on the pitch and interim boss Michael Carrick has gone unbeaten in his last five games. They are fourth, five points behind third-placed Aston Villa.
