'Inclusive and welcoming club' - Man Utd release statement following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's controversy

Ratcliffe has now issued a statement that reads: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth."

That could be termed as a non-apology given the passivity of his voice in the statement, but United have now issued a much stronger statement.

They said: "Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club. Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home. ince launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.

"We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign. They are reflected in our policies but also in our culture and are reinforced by our holding of the Premier League's Advanced Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard.

"Over the course of this season, we have participated in events and initiatives at our men's and women's games marking mental health, LGBTQ+ inclusion, No Room for Racism, violence against women and girls and homophobic chanting. We have also celebrated our supporters' clubs' events, including our Disabled Supporters' Association's Christmas Party and our Jewish Supporters' Club's Chanukah event.

"In the weeks and months ahead, we will be supporting further initiatives in these areas. This all sits alongside the incredible work which the Manchester United Foundation undertakes in and around Manchester on a daily basis.

"Manchester United reflects the unity and resilience of all the communities we are so privileged to represent. We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride."