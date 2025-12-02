Igor Thiago: The rise of Brentford's goal machine challenging Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot and battling for Brazil starting spot at the World Cup

Thiago scored the first goal of the Andrews era in a pre-season clash with Gil Vicente, and finally opened his competitive account in Brentford's opening game of the new Premier League campaign, converting a penalty in a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest. He doubled his tally in a 2-1 reversal at newly-promoted Sunderland, powering a header in off the bar after stealing in between two defenders to meet a Frank Onyeka cross, but Brentford were languishing down in 17th towards the end of September with only four points amassed from a possible 15.

The tide turned, though, when Andrews' side welcomed Manchester United to the Gtech. Brentford pulled off a thrilling 3-1 upset, and Thiago was the star of the show. He rifled a thunderbolt of a half-volley into the top corner to open the scoring before making it 2-0 with a reactive close-range finish inside the first 20 minutes, while excelling throughout the contest with his skills as a target man, bullying the United defence into submission.

Since then, Thiago has been an unstoppable force of nature. He also scored the winning goal against Liverpool in October, and bagged two more braces in victories over Newcastle and Burnley. Even when on the periphery of games, the towering striker always poses a huge threat, as the Clarets learned to their peril on Saturday. Thiago came to life in the final 10 minutes of the match, first dispatching another penalty before smashing in the all-important second goal from a Jordan Henderson delivery, albeit with the aid of a deflection.

Thiago has built up a good relationship with Henderson, as well as fellow attackers Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade, which is reaping great rewards for the Bees. He is clinical when he gets a sight of goal, both on the ground and in the air, but is also a selfless centre-forward who looks to bring others into play at every opportunity.

"Everything we stand for can be seen in abundance in Thiago," Andrews said after the Burnley win. "I just love the way he plays the game."