'If it's true, I can't accept it' - Gianluca Prestianni issued warning by Benfica team-mate after racist allegation
Benfica’s silence ends
The 19-year-old Prestianni has already been hit with a provisional one-match suspension by UEFA as the governing body investigates claims of racist language used during the high-stakes European fixture. The case has polarised opinion, pitting the testimony of the Spanish giants against the initial denials from the Benfica camp. As the investigation enters a critical phase, Lukebakio’s intervention marks the first time a senior member of the Benfica dressing room has publicly addressed the gravity of the accusations, balancing loyalty to a colleague with a firm moral stance on discrimination.
Lukebakio addresses the 'particular situation'
Speaking in a revealing interview with Pickx+ Sports, Lukebakio admitted that the fallout from the Real Madrid match has created a difficult atmosphere within the squad. "It's a particular situation. And I admit that I don't know how to handle it. I've talked about this a lot in the past with other people, wondering how to react if it ever happened to me, because usually, you experience it from a distance," the attacker explained.
Lukebakio acknowledged that while the players are aware of the noise surrounding the case, they are not yet privy to the definitive facts of the exchange. "It’s true that people talk and speculate. But in the end, we don't know what he actually said," he added, noting the vacuum of information that has allowed the controversy to fester.
Doubts over the Real Madrid narrative
The former Sevilla man also touched upon the possibility of the incident being used for tactical or psychological gain, suggesting that the truth might be more complex than the initial reports suggest. "Is it the reality or has it been exaggerated to take advantage of it? I tell myself that it’s also possible that Real wanted to turn this to their advantage," Lukebakio mused. This perspective aligns with some sections of the Portuguese media that have questioned the timing and severity of the allegations coming from the Madrid camp during such a competitive tie.
Despite these doubts, the winger refused to offer blind support to his team-mate, making it clear that there is no room for such behaviour if the allegations are proven to be accurate. The internal pressure on Prestianni is mounting, as the squad appears unwilling to provide a united front of defence until the investigation concludes. Lukebakio’s willingness to entertain multiple versions of the story shows the nuanced position the players find themselves in, caught between professional solidarity and personal ethics.
A stern warning for Prestianni
Lukebakio concluded his thoughts with a powerful message, essentially putting Prestianni on notice regarding his future standing in the team. "All I hope is that what he said is false. Because if it’s true, I can't accept it. I am against injustices. And every injustice deserves to have to pay the consequences," the Belgian firmly stated. It is a clear indication that should the UEFA investigation find the Argentine guilty, he may find himself isolated within his own dressing room, regardless of his status as a rising star.
For Benfica, the situation remains a significant distraction as they look to progress further in the Champions League. The club has built a reputation for nurturing young talent, but this latest scandal threatens to tarnish the image of one of their most promising assets. As the football world waits for UEFA's final ruling, the words of Dodi Lukebakio serve as a reminder that within the modern game, there is a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination, even among team-mates who share the same colours on a Saturday afternoon.
