'I will do everything within my power' - USMNT's Sergino Dest targets PSV return before season end to boost World Cup hopes

Dest's injury came early in the second half of Saturday's win as the defender went down with an apparent hamstring injury and had to be helped off the field by PSV staff.

On Sunday, PSV issued an update on Dest's status, saying that there's no official timetable for Dest's return. Both the club and the player, though, believe he could be back by the end of the Eredivisie season as Dest sets his sights on the USMNT's World Cup squad.

“I will do everything within my power to be fully fit again towards the end of the season, and I’m confident that will happen,” Dest said in a statement per PSV. “Thank you for the many heartwarming messages. That support only gives me extra motivation to work hard on my recovery.”