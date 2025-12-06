Harry Kane and Bayern stars send message to Thomas Muller ahead of MLS Cup Final against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

Messi, who has faced Muller on multiple occassions in the past during their stints at Barcelona and Bayern respecively, is excited to meet his old rival once again at the grandest stage. Speaking to reporters, the Herons captain said: "First of all, it is very nice that Muller has come to play in MLS and the repercussions that this represents. It’s good that this final came to be and that we can face each other again. We have already faced Vancouver, and we know what kind of team they are.

"In fact, they eliminated us in [the CONCACAF Champions Cup]. It was also a very consistent team throughout the year that finished among the top teams and competed in all competitions until the end, just as we did. And well, we know it's going to be a very, very tough game. And the addition of Muller coming to that team, makes them much better still. It brings more awareness to the game, to the team, and it will be a very, very special final, in which we hope it will be in our favour."

