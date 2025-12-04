Getty Images Sport
‘It’s good this final came to be’ - Lionel Messi welcomes Thomas Muller showdown as Inter Miami prepare for MLS Cup final against the Vancouver Whitecaps
Messi on Müller, Vancouver and the stakes of the final
Messi said he was pleased Muller had joined MLS and that the German’s presence raises the profile and competitive level of the final. He noted Miami and Vancouver know each other well after recent meetings and acknowledged Vancouver’s consistency this season, adding that the addition of Muller only strengthens a side that has pushed to the very end of multiple competitions. Messi warned that the match would be extremely tough and said Inter Miami must be ready for a high-quality opponent.
“First of all, it is very nice that Muller has come to play in MLS and the repercussion that this represents,” Messi said ahead of the final. “It’s good that this final came to be and that we can face each other again. We have already faced Vancouver, and we know what kind of team they are.
“In fact, they eliminated us in [the CONCACAF Champions Cup]. It was also a very consistent team throughout the year that finished among the top teams and competed in all competitions until the end, just as we did. And well, we know it's going to be a very, very tough game. And the addition of Muller coming to that team, makes them much better still. It brings more awareness to the game, to the team, and it will be a very, very special final, in which we hope it will be in our favor."
Messi on Alba and Busquets retiring with a title
With Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets potentially ending their careers with an MLS Cup, Messi said the prospect would be hugely meaningful for the players and the club. A title, he noted, would be a perfect way for two long-time teammates to step away, and a moment shared by everyone in the locker room and in the stands.
“Well, it would be very nice for me, for them, for everyone, wouldn’t it?” Messi said. “May they finish their careers with a title and in the best possible way. I think it would be very positive and a very nice memory for them - to retire with one more joy in their great careers, after all the titles they both won.
“And well, to add one more and retire with a good taste in their mouth and say goodbye to the United States with a title… it would be something very special.”
Final pits star power against collective depth
The final brings together two distinct profiles: Inter Miami’s core of global stars led by Messi and former Barcelona teammates, and a Vancouver team whose experienced recruitment now includes Müller. Vancouver have leaned on depth and cohesion throughout the season, while Miami have often depended on decisive contributions from their biggest names in tight matches.
Anticipation builds for a landmark final
With the MLS Cup final approaching, Messi said the match is significant for the team and the league. Inter Miami will face Vancouver, a matchup that includes high-profile players such as Messi and Müller. Both clubs arrive with experienced squads and a title on the line this Saturday.
