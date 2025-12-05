This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
MLS Cup previewGOAL
Tom Hindle

MLS Cup preview: Can Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps spoil Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s party?

Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller meet in an MLS Cup final full of storylines, from farewells to uncertainty, driving what should be a strong match this Saturday.

So, here we are: the MLS Cup final. Forget the hipster picks, ignore the insiders - this is the matchup everyone secretly wanted when the playoffs began. Miami-Vancouver (LAFC wouldn’t have been a bad shout, but still). Two elite teams, one trophy. This is what it’s all about.

In most circumstances, you’d back Miami without hesitation. This is Lionel Messi’s team, and they don’t seem capable of losing right now.

But…

Vancouver are scorching hot in their own right. They also have this guy called Thomas Muller - one of the most decorated players of all time - who just so happens to have a winning record against Messi. That’s something. And if you want another wrinkle: they’ve beaten Miami already this season.

So maybe this is a little closer than anyone’s pretending. GOAL previews the MLS Cup final ahead of what should be a terrific contest.

  • San Diego FC v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Western Conference FinalGetty Images Sport

    Key storylines

    And so we have our dream MLS Cup final. But this is about more than just the fact that Messi will be playing against his supposed kryptonite. Muller does has a good record against him, but there's plenty of other stuff to follow:

    The last dance for the Barça boys

    Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have already announced they’ll retire after the final. This is their last professional game. Luis Suárez could join them, even if he hasn’t said so publicly. One more trophy would be quite the goodbye.

    Vancouver’s future is uncertain

    The Whitecaps confirmed before the season that they were interested in selling the team and with that has come speculation over relocation. Their lease at BC Place ends this year, and while a soccer-specific stadium has been discussed, nothing is close to done. It’s not impossible that this version of Vancouver is gone in two years. One final run? Maybe.

    First-year coaches on center stage

    Vancouver's Jesper Sørensen arrived with little name recognition. Javier Mascherano arrived with doubts after a tough first stint in management with the Argentina U23s at the Olympics. Yet both managers have guided their teams to the biggest game of the season. One of them will lift a trophy at the end.

    • Advertisement
  • FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami FC - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Inter Miami and the keys to victory

    Why Inter Miami will win it

    Yes, it starts with Messi. If he catches fire, Miami are almost impossible to stop. But the key may be what happens behind him. Miami’s defense has tightened up in recent weeks. They’re still vulnerable in central areas and at right back, yet if they keep things tidy and limit Vancouver’s chances, they’ll give Messi and the attack enough platform to win it.

    Why Inter Miami won’t win it

    They can get outrun. Messi and Sergio Busquets no longer cover the ground they once did, and Vancouver bring relentless energy from the opening whistle. In a one-off final, that could matter. Miami also have a tendency to start slowly, and an early barrage from Vancouver could put them in a hole they can’t climb out of.

  • FBL-MLS-USA-MIAMI-NEW YORKAFP

    Key player for Inter Miami

    There's no need to intellectualize this. The key player is Messi. There have been some real impressive performances around him in recent weeks, especially from Tadeo Allende, who has gotten red hot in the playoffs. But Miami live and die by their star man. It's a good thing he's on fire then, averaging well over two goal contributions per 90 minutes. If he bags a couple (he will), then Miami will have a chance - no matter their weaknesses elsewhere. 

  • San Diego FC v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Western Conference FinalGetty Images Sport

    Vancouver Whitecaps

    Why they will win it - They're a better all-around team than Miami. Muller is on fire, and he has given an already solid team an extra cutting edge. There are no real weaknesses here. They are strong in midfield, lethal up front, and good enough at the back to see out games. And perhaps more crucially, they are well-balanced. This is a team that likes to have the ball, but they also don't mind defending, either. They don't have a Messi, but they have 11 guys who can come together and nullify his best. 

    Why they won't win it - No one can stop Messi. End of. 

  • Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps 2025Imagn

    Key player for Vancouver Whitecaps

    Yes, it's Muller. But the one who will need to have a great game is probably USMNT hopeful Brian White. The striker was a clear Golden Boot contender at the start of the season, but a couple of injuries slowed him down. He's only just getting back to his best, but he found his scoring touch against San Diego FC last week. If he can bag a couple, Vancouver will feel pretty good about their chances. 

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Vancouver Whitecaps crest
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN