Gio Reyna responds to Christian Pulisic transfer links with Man Utd amid USMNT teammate's 'flying' form at AC Milan

Reyna was quick to laud Pulisic, both for his efforts on the pitch but for "inspiring" many back home in America. He also predicted the pair will enjoy some "wonderful" moments together at this year's World Cup in North America.

He told Milan News: "I've known Christian for many years now. Over the years we have built a good relationship on and off the pitch. It's good to see that he is shifting the balance at Milan. He is an inspiration for many children in America and especially for the next generations. There is not much to say: we are talking about an extraordinary player but at the same time a very simple boy. He is really great. I'm happy that he's doing well in Milan. We are both still very young and I can't wait to continue to grow next to him footballingly. I am sure we will spend wonderful moments together in the national team and especially at the World Cup.

"I wouldn't call him shy but reserved, yes. He is one who prefers to listen rather than talk. He is a calm and sophisticated guy who I appreciate. Wherever he goes, he transmits positive energy. He is an absolute asset for the American national soccer team. A leader who drags for example rather than with words."

