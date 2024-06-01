Georgia vs Greece Euros play-off winGetty Images
Anselm Noronha

Georgia Euro 2024 squad: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leads debut run

The Crusaders will make their major tournament debut. But who is in their Euro 2024 squad?

As the 24-nation Euro 2024 lineup was confirmed on Tuesday, Georgia set themselves up in the finals after beating Greece 4-2 via penalties.

Although a bunch of Georgian players have partaken in the Euros when they were part of the Soviet Union before, it's the first appearance at the tournament as an independent republic.

Georgia came close to gaining a place at the Euros the last time out as they lost to North Macedonia in a play-off final.

The Crusaders will join Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Euro 2016 winners Portugal in Group F of Euro 2024.

Frenchman Willy Sagnol, who announced a 26-man squad on May 22, assumed the role of Georgia's head coach in 2021.

GOAL takes a look at Sagnol's final squad for the Euro 2024...

  • Mamardashvili ValenciaGetty Images

    GOALKEEPERS

    Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili is the first choice in goal, even though Giorgi Loria has far more international caps under his belt among the options that include Qarabag's Luka Gugeshashvili.

    NameClub
    Giorgi MamardashviliValencia
    Giorgi LoriaDinamo Tbilisi
    Luka GugeshashviliQarabag
  • Guram Kashia Georgia 2024Getty Images

    DEFENDERS

    Otar Kakabadze will face competition from Giorgi Gocholeishvili at right-back, but when Sagnol fields a three-man back-line, Kakabadze could feature on the right wing.

    With Guram Kashia at the heart of defence, Solomon Kvirkvelia and Lasha Dvali are more likely to complete the centre-back roles with Luka Lochoshvili also in contention.

    Player NameClub
    Guram KashiaSlovan Bratislava
    Giorgi GocholeishviliShakhtar Donetsk
    Giorgi GvelesianiPersepolis
    Jemal TabidzePanetolikos
    Lasha DvaliAPOEL
    Luka LochoshviliCremonese
    Otar KakabadzeCracovia
    Solomon KvirkveliaAl-Okhdood
  • GER ONLY Davitashvili Georgia U21Imago Images

    MIDFIELDERS

    Just like in other positions, it can be noted that Sagnol has seldom tinkered with his choice of midfielders.

    Zuriko Davitashvili has been the omnipresent figure in the middle, with the likes of Giorgi Kochorashvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Nika Kvekveskiri and Otar Kiteishvili often featuring alongside.

    Levan Shengelia has pretty much assumed the left wing-back role when the team is lined up in a 5-3-2 formation, while Anzor Mekvabishvili is mostly used as an option off the bench.

    Jaba Kankava pulled out of the squad and was replaced by Gabriel Sigua.

    Player NameClub
    Anzor MekvabishviliUniversitatea Craiova
    Gabriel SiguaBasel
    Giorgi ChakvetadzeWatford
    Giorji KochorashviliLevante
    Giorgi TsitaishviliDinamo Batumi
    Levan ShengeliaPanetolikos
    Nika KvekveskiriLech Poznan
    Otar KiteishviliSturm Graz
    Saba LobzhanidzeAtlanta United
    Sandro AltunashviliWolfsberger AC
    Zuriko DavitashviliBordeaux

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia GreeceGetty

    FORWARDS

    Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the star name to feature upfront, but the likes of Budu Zivzivadze and Georges Mikautadze also scored vital goals throughout the qualifiers.

    APOEL forward Giorgi Kvilitaia will be raring to render his services whenever called upon.

    Player NameClub
    Budu ZivzivadzeKarlsruher SC
    Georges MikautadzeMetz
    Giorgi KvilitaiaAPOEL
    Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoli
  • Willy Sagnol GreeceGetty Images

    EXPECTED XI

    Barring a rare occasion, Sagnol has deployed a 5-3-2 arrangement through the qualifying games.

    Giorgi Mamardashvili will man the goal, with captain Guram Kashia marshaling the five-man backline consisting of Otar Kakabadze, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Lasha Dvali and Levan Shengelia in a withdrawn role.

    Giorgi Chakvetadze, Nika Kvekveskiri and Giorgi Kochorashvili would earn the nod in the middle, while Budu Zivzivadze is likely to be preferred over Georges Mikautadze to start alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in attack.

    Georgia (5-3-2): Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali, Shengelia; Chakvetadze, Kvekveskiri, Kochorashvili; Zivzivadze, Kvaratskhelia.

