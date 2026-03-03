Goal.com
France squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about France's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

France have always been one of the powerhouses in world football, especially over the past decade. After an underwhelming run at the 2014 World Cup, where they were knocked out in the group stage, the French redeemed themselves with a remarkable comeback at the 2018 edition of the tournament in Russia.

Stacked with quality players in every position, Les Bleus went all the way to lift the coveted trophy by defeating Croatia in the final, claiming their second World Cup title and their first in 20 years.

In 2022, France were once again considered among the favourites and made it all the way to the final. However, they were denied by Argentina, with none other than Lionel Messi leading the Albiceleste to glory in Qatar.

Despite the defeat, French fans witnessed one of the greatest individual performances on the world stage, as Kylian Mbappe fought until the very end, becoming only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, after Geoff Hurst of England in 1966.

As the showpiece event returns in 2026 for what could be Didier Deschamps' final tournament, his men will be determined to bring the trophy back to Paris, especially considering the incredible squad they have at their disposal. The French are well covered in all departments, with some of the top stars in world football.

GOAL looks at the players at their disposal.

    Goalkeepers

    In the goalkeeping department, France will have no shortage of reliable options between the sticks. Mike Maignan of AC Milan is currently the first-choice goalkeeper in Didier Deschamps' side and is expected to start for Les Bleus at the tournament next year.

    Meanwhile, PSG stopper Lucas Chevalier is likely to serve as the backup after his move to the Ligue 1 giants.

    Alphonse Areola and Brice Samba are also dependable choices to provide depth. The former has been in and out of the West Ham team this season, while the latter is at Rennes. 

    PlayerClub 
    Mike MaignanAC Milan
    Lucas ChevalierParis Saint-Germain
    Alphonse AreolaWest Ham
    Brice SambaRennes
    Defenders

    As mentioned earlier, France are simply stacked with quality players in every position. Didier Deschamps will have a tough task finalising his squad for the World Cup, especially with such an exceptional pool of talent.

    Players like Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, Ferland Mendy, William Saliba, and Wesley Fofana are not only stars at their respective clubs but are also among the best defenders in Europe and the world. Kounde has been outstanding under Hansi Flick at Barcelona, while Konate has established himself as a defensive stalwart alongside Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. Saliba, meanwhile, has been instrumental in holding the backline for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

    Young talents such as Malo Gusto, Leny Yoro, and Loic Bade could also push for their place in the squad and may be given the opportunity to feature on the grandest stage of them all.

    Ultimately, Deschamps will face a selection dilemma when finalising his defensive line-up, but it’s certainly the kind of headache any manager would be glad to have.

    PlayerClub
    Ibrahima KonateLiverpool
    Jules KoundeBarcelona
    Theo HernandezAl-Hilal
    Lucas HernandezPSG
    Lucas DigneAston Villa
    Malo GustoChelsea
    Loic BadeBayer Leverkusen
    Ferland MendyReal Madrid
    Clement LengletAtletico Madrid
    Leny YoroManchester United
    Wesley FofanaChelsea
    Pierre KaluluJuventus
    Dayot UpamecanoBayern Munich
    William SalibaArsenal
    Nordi MukieleSunderland
    Issa DiopFulham
    Axel DisasiChelsea
    Benjamin PavardInter Milan
    Midfielders

    Similar to the defence, France have a wealth of quality players in midfield. Michael Olise has been outstanding for Bayern Munich in Germany since his move from Crystal Palace. Olise possesses sublime dribbling and playmaking abilities, ranking him among the best attacking midfielders in Europe.

    Manchester City's Rayan Cherki is another exciting talent for whom Deschamps may have big plans. Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni have consistently been reliable performers under Deschamps and are expected to play influential roles for France at the World Cup.

    Likewise, PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery has been a joy to watch in Ligue 1, showcasing maturity and composure despite still being in his teenage years.

    Other solid options include Adrien Rabiot, Matteo Guendouzi, Manu Kone, and Georginio Rutter, all of whom could potentially contribute for Les Bleus on the biggest stage.

    N'Golo Kante has also enjoyed a revival on the national stage, and could feature at one final major tournament.

    PlayerClub
    Michael OliseBayern Munich
    Eduardo CamavingaReal Madrid
    Aurelien TchouameniReal Madrid
    Adrien RabiotAC Milan
    Warren Zaire-EmeryPSG
    Matteo GuendouziFenerbahce
    Corentin TolissoLyon
    Georginio RutterBrighton
    Manu KoneRoma
    Boubacar KamaraAston Villa
    Youssouf FofanaAC Milan
    Rayan CherkiManchester City
    Enzo MillotAl-Ahli
    N'Golo KanteFenerbahce
    Kephren ThuramJuventus

    Attackers

    defenceLes Bleus are well-stocked in defense and midfield, but it is in attack where they are arguably at their strongest. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has already scored in two World Cup finals and could very well add a third next year. The Golden Boot winner of the 2022 World Cup will once again be among the top contenders for goals at the 2026 tournament.

    Supporting Mbappe on the wings is another star blessed with blistering pace and exceptional dribbling, PSG’s Ousmane Dembele. The former Barcelona winger has rediscovered his form since his move back to France, helping the Ligue 1 giants win their first-ever Champions League title under Luis Enrique. His recent performances for both club and country place him among the best players in the world, alongside Mbappe.

    In addition to Dembele, two more PSG stars are front-runners for a place in the World Cup squad - Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola. Both youngsters are extremely talented and played key roles in PSG’s treble-winning campaign in the 2024/25 season.

    The likes of Hugo Ekitike and Maghnes Akliouche are also strong options who could prove to be game-changers for Deschamps' France at the World Cup.

    PlayerClub
    Kylian MbappeReal Madrid
    Kingsley ComanAl-Nassr
    Desire DouePSG
    Ousmane DembelePSG
    Marcus ThuramInter Milan
    Christopher NkunkuAC Milan
    Randal Kolo-MuaniTottenham
    Jean-Phillipe MatetaCrystal Palace
    Hugo EkitikeLiverpool
    Bradley BarcolaPSG
    Maghnes AklioucheMonaco
    Florian ThauvinLens
    France star players

    As we can see from the potential squad list, Didier Deschamps is loaded with star players in the French arsenal. Nevertheless, once again, it is Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d'Or winnerOusmane Dembele who are expected to be France's primary attacking threats at the World Cup next year. Desire Doue, who won the Champions League Young Player of the Season in PSG's title-winning campaign, could also play a crucial part in France's push for gold next year.

    Along with the forwards, Michael Olise is expected to lead from midfield and create chances. Olise is also a sublime set-piece taker and could cause major damage to any defence. Rising star Maghnes Akliouche could play an understudy role.

    N'Golo Kante will also be an instrumental member of the squad, playing a crucial role in holding the midfield and controlling the tempo of the game for Les Bleus.

    Meanwhile, at the back, Arsenal's William Saliba will be crucial in handling attacking threats alongside Jules Kounde, who has been in top form under Hansi Flick at Barcelona and continues to impress with his consistency and contributions, both offensively and defensively.

    Predicted France Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Although France have a large roster at their disposal, there are some players who are simply undroppable, one of them being Kylian Mbappe. The Real Madrid star has struggled with injury issues this season, but if the Frenchman can get back to full fitness before the summer, he will be an integral part of France's efforts. 

    Deschamps has consistently preferred a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Theo Hernandez and Jules Kounde expected to start in the fullback positions. Meanwhile, the French will be counting on a strong centre-back pairing at the heart of the defence, with Premier League stars William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano considered the ideal choices.

    In midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are expected to play the double pivot, helping France maintain their shape and control possession. Up front, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele are likely to form a lethal attacking trio. Manchester City's Rayan Cherki could also land a starting spot, after impressing under Pep Guardiola.

    Potential France starting XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Olise, Cherki; Mbappe
