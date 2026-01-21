AFP
Ex-Fenerbahce star accuses 'disrespectful' Jose Mourinho of 'unfair treatment' in savage rant
'Character over championships'
Former Fenerbahce midfielder Lincoln has launched a scathing attack on Mourinho, accusing the decorated manager of "unfair treatment" and a distinct lack of personal integrity. In a fiery interview with Fanatik, the 27-year-old claimed that despite Mourinho's legendary status in the game, his conduct behind the scenes left much to be desired.
"He was not a man of his word towards me, he did not keep his promise," Lincoln stated. The Brazilian acknowledged Mourinho's history of success but argued that winning titles does not excuse poor man-management. "A coach who has won many championships, no one can deny that. But what I can say for myself is that he showed a lack of character towards me. In life, character is more important than championships, especially for me."
The Portugal camp snub
The core of Lincoln's grievance centres on what he perceives as a baffling and disrespectful decision regarding the club's pre-season preparations. Lincoln, who had spent the previous months on loan at Hull City, was in Portugal when the Fenerbahce squad arrived there for a training camp.
Despite being minutes away from the team, Lincoln claims he was ordered to travel in the opposite direction to Turkey. "Jose Mourinho surprised me. I spoke with him before going to Hull City and he said he wanted to see me at the pre-season camp in Portugal. I finished the season at Hull City and was waiting to be called up for the pre-season preparations in Portugal. I called the translator to speak with Mourinho but he didn't want to speak with me.
"He told me I should tell the sporting director everything I wanted to say. The team was in Portugal and I was at my home in Portugal, but he still sent me back to Istanbul and told me to train separately with Miha Zajc."
Frozen out and silenced by Mourinho
This refusal to have a face-to-face conversation is what Lincoln describes as "disrespectful," suggesting that a manager of Mourinho's stature should have had the courtesy to deliver the bad news personally rather than through intermediaries or silent treatment.
"I was treated unfairly and disrespectfully," he said. "In many matches, I did my best to help the club and the team, even playing out of position. I suffered a complicated injury and while I expected support and appreciation, I didn't receive it. I'm not a famous player like others, but I always did my best on the pitch and I loved wearing this shirt. When I returned, I think there was a lack of respect regarding opportunities."
A purge of the Jesus era
The Brazilian believes he was a victim of a wider purge at the Samandira training ground, where players loyal to former boss Jorge Jesus were systematically removed. Lincoln drew a sharp contrast between the two Portuguese managers, hailing Jesus as "the best coach I have ever worked with" and a man who "always speaks directly to the players' faces."
He claims that an "ego" problem developed at the club following Jesus's departure. "Both Ismail Kartal and Jose Mourinho wanted to bring in players they trusted and in the end, they didn't keep any player from the Jorge Jesus era," Lincoln said. "They didn't want me, Willian Arao, Joao Pedro, Luan Peres."
