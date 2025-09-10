Through six games of the Thomas Tuchel era, we are starting to get a better idea of what this England team will look like at next summer's World Cup. Having taken the maximum of 15 points in qualification thus far, fans can start dreaming of glory over in North America in 2026.
Tuesday's 5-0 hammering of Serbia in a hostile Belgrade atmosphere was the sort of performance supporters, players and staff alike had been hoping to see. Tuchel's England had laboured through almost all of their other matches this year, so it was nice to see a reminder that this side are indeed capable of the extraordinary.
Competition for places is heating up, with several key players yet to make their mark under the German's tutelage and some fringe contenders putting in displays that are worthy of receiving a call-up to the tournament finals. So, who will Tuchel call upon next summer? Whose spots are safe and whose are in danger?
GOAL has run through the state of the England squad pool ahead of the World Cup, dividing 61 players into nine categories depending on their status in the manager's eyes:
