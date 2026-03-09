Eddie Howe challenges Newcastle players to be ready for 'biggest in history' Champions League showdown with Barcelona

“It’s easy to be negative at the moment. I understand we’ve gone out of the FA Cup but we have the biggest game in the club’s history coming up and we’ve got to approach it that way,” Howe told reporters. “We’ve never been in this position in the Champions League before and it’s the best competition there is. We have got to get the players ready for that and we’ve no time to dwell on this.”

The Magpies have endured a gruelling schedule, having played without a free week since November, and the physical toll is starting to show on a thin squad. Despite the fatigue, the boss is calling for a legendary performance to dismantle Hansi Flick’s side. “We need to try and find some energy from somewhere that will elevate our performance to a level we’ve not seen this season. That’s the only way we’ll get through,” Howe added.