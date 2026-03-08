'This all feels like a dream' - Rob Mac thanks Wrexham and Chelsea for FA Cup classic with 'see you again soon' message for Premier League giants

Taking to social media to reflect on the spectacle, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Mac expressed his immense pride in the community and the squad. Under the lights in North Wales, Wrexham proved they could go toe-to-toe with the world's elite, prompting Mac to post on X: "Maybe it’s the lack of sleep but I am overcome by gratitude. This all feels like a dream. Thank you to the people of Wrexham and to @Wrexham_AFC for letting me be a part of this."

"And thank you to @ChelseaFC for an incredible match. I saw a bunch of the lads after the game and at the airport and they couldn’t have been lovelier and more supportive. It doesn’t have to be hate and anger. It can be beautiful. Hopefully we’ll see you again soon."