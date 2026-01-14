GOAL
Crystal Palace's Chris Richards wins U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year after breakout 2025
Richards' big year
The award win recognizes a fantastic 2025 for club and country as Richards took a leap forward for both Palace and the USMNT.
With Palace, Richards was central to what may go down as the biggest year in club history. The club lifted its first major trophy in May, edging Manchester City 1–0 in the FA Cup final, with Richards playing all 90 minutes. He again went the distance in the Community Shield, as Palace followed that triumph by defeating Liverpool in a penalty shootout.
Meanwhile, Richards was fantastic all year long with the USMNT as well. He started 11 matches for Mauricio Pochettino's side, including every game at this summer's Gold Cup, where he scored two goals and earned a Best XI selection.
The 25-year-old defender was surprised by the news on Wednesday during an interview on ESPN's Pat McAfee show.
Who he beat out
The list of nominees for this year's award were heavily focused on the Gold Cup, with all five candidates taking part in this summer's tournament. The year saw the likes of Arfsten, Freeman and Freese break into the national team, starting most of the summer before retaining roles right into the fall. Tillman, meanwhile, took a leap forward at the Godl Cup, emerging as the USMNT's primary creative threat, providing three goals and two assists in six games this summer.
Richards, though, was the clear winner, collecting 48.6 percent of the weighted vote from fans, coaches, players, sporting directors, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, members of the Athletes' Council, media members, and former USMNT players and administrators. Tillman, meanwhile, received 21.7 percent of the vote, with Freeman finishing third with 13 percent.
The award's history
With the recognition, Richards becomes the 28th player to have won the award since its inception in 1984. Recent winners include Antonee Robinson, Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie, with Pulisic level with Landon Donovan for the most wins with four each.
Robinson claimed the award for his play in 2024, meaning defenders have gone back-to-back with Player of the Year nods for the first time since Alexi Lalas and Marcelo Balboa did so in 1994 and 1995.
What comes next?
After suffering a nasty cut against Arsenal to close 2025, Richards recently returned to the lineup for Crystal Palace as the club turned the calendar to 2026. Currently 13th in the Premier League, they'll face Sunderland next on Saturday.
As for the USMNT, they'll return in March for friendlies against Portugal and Belgium in Atlanta.
