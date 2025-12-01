Crystal Palace to lose Jean-Philippe Mateta?! Striker's contract talks stall as Eagles attempt to extend striker's stay at Selhurst Park

However, while Mateta continues to sparkle in south London, he is also being linked with a move away as he gets ever-closer to the end of his current contract, which runs out in 2027. And according to the BBC, talks between the former Lyon hitman and Palace have reportedly hit the buffers.

The report states while promising discussions first took place earlier this year, Mateta is now in no rush to commit his long-term future to Palace. Having broken into the France squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, it is understood Palace’s No. 14 wants to assess his options after next summer’s showpiece in North America.

While negotiations are believed to be ongoing, the report concludes by saying a number of European clubs have shown an interest in signing Mateta, including Serie A side Atalanta, who are competing in this season’s Champions League. Raffaele Palladino’s side are currently 11th in the Italian top flight, while they are also 10th in the league phase of Europe's premier club competition.