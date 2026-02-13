CR7 is back! Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr squad after Saudi Pro League protest

Ronaldo's most recent outing came on 30 January, when he was among the scorers alongside Mohamed Simakan and Kingsley Coman as Al-Nassr beat Al-Kholood. He has missed their last three games since then, though Jorge Jesus' side have been fine without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, picking up three wins without conceding a goal.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star is thought to have grown frustrated with a perceived lack of support from the PIF in Saudi Arabia, with his side only able to watch on as Karim Benzema was allowed to leave Al-Ittihad to join Al-Hilal, who currently sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

He was back in training relatively quickly and reports soon emerged claiming a return to matchday selection would soon be on the cards. That appears to be the case, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Ronaldo will be available when Al-Nassr take on Al-Fateh on Saturday.