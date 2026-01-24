VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. give Sadio Mane hero's welcome - including special cake - as Senegal star returns to Al-Nassr after AFCON triumph

And Mane was given the appropriate greeting upon his return to the Saudi Pro League side, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. greeting the attacker with series of hugs and a special cake to commemorate Senegal's triumph in North Africa.

Mane was key in Senegal's second AFCON success in their history, scoring twice and providing an additional three assists on their way to lifting the trophy. And Al-Nassr put on a show to welcome the 33-year-old back to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr posted a video on their X account of Mane meeting up with his club-mates and head coach Jorge Jesus with the caption: "Welcoming back our champion, Sadio Mane. The Nassr way." Ronaldo, meanwhile, was on hand to cut the cake to celebrate the forward's successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign.