All completed Real Madrid transfers so far in 2025-26

GOAL rounds up all the completed Real Madrid transfers of the 2025-26 season so far.

Real Madrid are eager to bounce back in 2025-26 after a frustrating 2024-25 season. Not even the high-profile arrival of Kylian Mbappé could prevent a Champions League quarterfinal exit or a silverware shutout, as Madrid finished second best to arch-rivals Barcelona in both La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Xabi Alonso's tenure only lasted a few months, with the former Bayer Leverkusen boss being relieved of his duties in early 2026. He was replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa, who may hope to bring in reinforcements in the winter window.

Let's delve into all the confirmed transfers Real Madrid made during the season. Here, GOAL has got you covered with a comprehensive list of all the completed Real Madrid transfers in the 2025-26 season.

    Departures January 2026 window

    Brazilian wonderkid Endrick cut a frustrated figure on the Real Madrid bench and has gone on loan to Ligue 1 side Lyon in search of competitive game-time.

    PlayerNationalityNew ClubFee
    EndrickBrazilLyonLoan
    New signings summer window

    Real Madrid have wasted no time making waves in the summer transfer window, bolstering their star-studded squad with the additions of Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Franco Mastantuono.

    The recent capture of Álvaro Carreras from Benfica has pushed their summer outlay to a hefty €167.50 million excluding add-ons, marking their most aggressive market move since 2019.

    Once again, Los Blancos are flexing their financial muscle and reminding the continent why they're always in the conversation among Europe's biggest spenders.

    PlayerNationalityPrevious clubFee
    Trent Alexander-ArnoldEnglandLiverpool€11.84 million (£10m, $13.5m)
    Franco MastantuonoArgentina/ItalyRiver Plate€45.00 million (£38.5m, $51.8m)
    Álvaro CarrerasSpainBenfica€50.00 million (£43.2m, $57.9m)
    Dean HuijsenSpainBournemouth€62.50 million (£50m, $67.6m)
    Gonzalo GarciaSpainRM Castilla-
    Alvaro RodriguezUruguay/SpainGetafeEnd of Loan
    ReinierBrazilGranadaEnd of Loan
    Departures summer window

    Lucas Vazquez has bid farewell to Real Madrid following the Club World Cup, with interest beginning to mount. The versatile Spaniard is attracting attention from clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Qatar, as well as several sides in La Liga.

    Two exits have also been confirmed: Luka Modrić and Jesús Vallejo are no longer part of Madrid's plans moving forward. And they may not be the last. The club's sporting directors are weighing up additional departures as part of a wider squad shake-up this summer.

    PlayerNationalityNew ClubFee
    Jacobo RamonItalyComo£2.2m
    Alvaro RodriguezUruguay/SpainElche CF€2.00 million (£1.75m)
    Luka ModricCroatiaAC MilanFree transfer
    Lucas VazquezSpainBayer LeverkusenFree transfer
    Jesus VallejoSpainAlbaceteFree transfer
    ReinierBrazilAtletico-MGUndisclosed
    Mario MartinSpainGetafeLoan transfer

