Chelsea's TWO January transfer priorities revealed as Blues look to bridge gap to Premier League leaders

After guiding Chelsea to a top-five finish in his maiden campaign at Stamford Bridge, Maresca signed a host of new players, including welcoming star forwards Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. The Blues started the season on a bright note, but they were often inconsistent as Chelsea dropped points in games where they should have dominated and won.

Even Maresca has acknowledged his team's weakness and pointed out that they need to be more consistent, as he earlier said: "Probably it’s correct in this moment, and it’s the reason why we are not probably in this moment close to the top is that we need to be more consistent against different kinds of teams. And it’s one of the targets for the future, to try to improve how to play games against these kinds of teams, and hopefull,y we can continue to do the right things against big teams.

"If you want to be there at the end of the season, you have to be consistent; otherwise, you struggle. That’s why I consider December, January and February important months, because after that I think you can set the targets in March, and hopefully we will be in a place where we can fight for something more."