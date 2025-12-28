Antonio Rudiger back to Chelsea?! Real Madrid star weighing up Premier League return but could link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Rudiger, who spent five years at Chelsea and won several accolades, including a Champions League title, left Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid in 2022. The German defender, however, could now consider returning to his former club as the Blues have shown interest in bringing back the star defender next summer, according to Diario AS.

The report adds that reigning Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing the experienced centre-back, while Galatasaray are also keeping a close eye on Rudiger's situation at Madrid.

Other than the offers from Europe, Rudiger is also wanted in Saudi Arabia as Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are plotting moves bring in the German defender to the Middle East next year.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!