'Naive' new Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior fired warning over repeating Ruben Amorim mistake as parallel is drawn with sacked Man Utd boss

Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast: "I think he's buying too much into the media with his interviews. I think he's saying a little bit too much. And I feel like he needs to be careful. I think he's saying all the right things. I think he's articulate, but I think he’s overexplaining himself, which then leaves always a question for the media when it comes to games.

"I think Amorim did similar. He was really good in interviews, almost give you too much to go out, and then you're always thinking, hanging on every word and thinking, 'Oh, he said that last time. Well, I’ll see how they d'. He said something like he knows he's a good manager, which we all think he's a good manager, you know, up-and-coming manager. But these are all things that could come against you when things are not going well. So I feel like he knows how to work it, but I just, I think he's been quite naive when it comes to it."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!